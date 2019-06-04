Jiggs Kalra, The Czar Of Indian Cuisine, Passes Away At 72

Indian food giant Jiggs Kalra passes away at the age of 72

Also known as the "Czar of Indian Cuisine", restaurateur Jiggs Kalra of Massive Restaurants Private Limited passed away at the age of 72. The septuagenarian, who was also known as the "tastemaker of the nation" was suffering from a prolonged illness. He is survived by his son Zorawar Kalra and daughter-in-law Dileep Kalra. Jiggs Kalra had recently become the first Asian to be inducted in the International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame. His full name is Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra and he is also known as a pioneer in the Indian food and beverage industry, as well as the first person to conceptualise food-based television shows and series in India. Kalra is known for some of the biggest restaurant brands in India, including Farzi Café, Made In Punjab, Masala Library, Pa Pa Ya, etc.





The news of Kalra's demise elicited condolence messages on social media. Journalist and author Vir Sanghvi was among the first ones to tweet his condolences to the Kalra family. Here's what he wrote:





My deepest condolences to ⁦@ZorawarKalra⁩ & Dildeep.They were the best son & daughter-in-law Jiggs Kalra could ever have hoped for.

At this sad time I remember how Zorawar kept his father's legacy alive and turned Jiggs's name into a global brand.I know how proud Jiggs was. pic.twitter.com/awYE4PVkFX June 4, 2019

Goodbye old friend.The great Jiggs Kalra who did so much to rediscover the lost secrets of Indian food and who gave chefs their rightful place in the sun goes off to that great kitchen in the sky to ensure that the gods eat his wonderful food.There will never be another Jiggs pic.twitter.com/MhgBJ5NLg8



— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019

Kalra's son and founder of Massive Restaurants Zorawar Kalra had recently spoken about his father's ill health on his Instagram page. Marking Jiggs Kalra's 72nd birthday, Zorawar had posted a picture of his father saying, "Today is my father, Jiggs Kalra's 72nd Birthday. This is the first time unfortunately it has been celebrated in hospital, as he isn't well. Last year we celebrated it together as a family. Nothing matters more than time spent with your parents as each and every single Birthday matters. He is a toughie. Has been battling his stroke for 19 years and will be back soon. Roaring."





Among other things, Jiggs Kalra will also be remembered for serving known personalities and political heavyweights including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former U.S. president Bill Clinton as well as British Royals Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He has also authored numerous books on the Indian cuisine including "Classic Cuisine of The Punjab" and "Prashad Cooking".







