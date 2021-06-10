Chicken lovers will love the high-protein, low-calorie meat in any avatar. If chicken kebab is the perennial go-to desi snack, kadai chicken is one of the most favoured chicken curry dishes for an Indian meal. What if you combine both and get to enjoy the goodness of both the dishes in one plate? The result is astoundingly good! We landed our hands on a recipe of kadai chicken kebab and couldn't stop ourselves from trying it out that very instant. And we are glad that we did. This kadai chicken kebab curry recipe made with juicy, succulent kebab will not fail to impress you all.





Kadai chicken can probably be pegged as the next best thing after butter chicken. When we are not in a mood of stuffing our stomach with heavy, butter-laden creamy chicken, kadai chicken is what we run to. Chicken pieces cooked along with onion petals and capsicum cubes - they all come together in a perfect harmony to present us a drool-worthy dish. This recipe just replaces chicken pieces with pre-fried kebabs and gives us something new to please our taste buds and appetite.

How To Make Kadhai Chicken Kebab Curry | Kadhai Chicken Kebab Curry Recipe:

For this recipe, you need minced chicken, which is turned into kebabs just the way you make the usual snack. Fry the kebabs and keep aside. Then make a tangy gravy with curd, season it and dunk the kebabs in it before serving. Sounds simple? It actually is.

Click here for the detailed recipe of kadai chicken kebab curry along with complete ingredients list.





Next time you crave for a desi chicken meal, don't forget to try this recipe.