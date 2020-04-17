Unique Lockdown Recipe: Lauki Ki Al Yakhni Is A Delectable Kashmiri Specialty That You Must Try (Recipe Video)

Al Yakhni is a Kashmiri dish made with fried lauki.

Highlights Yakhni is a popular Kashmiri dish made with meats like mutton.

Al Yakhni is a vegetarian dish made with lauki cooked in yogurt gravy.

Watch the recipe video to make Al Yakhni at home.

How often have you heard someone raving about lauki ki sabzi? We doubt you even did! In spite of lauki (bottle gourd) being extremely healthy, not many have taken to its flat taste, kids most of all. But, we are about to change that perception of yours about lauki. Here is a dish made with lauki that will stun you and make you wonder how lauki can taste so good! It's the perfect dish to make at the moment, when you are trying unique and different dishes during the lockdown.





Here is a recipe of vegetarian Al Yakhni made with lauki, which is also knows as Kashmiri Al Yakhni, Kashmiri Doodhi Yakhni and Dahiwali Lauki. Yakhni is a popular dish in Kashmiri cuisine, which is mostly made with meats like mutton. Al Yakhni is a vegetarian version of it - 'al' in Kashmiri lingo translates to 'lauki' and 'yakhni' means yogurt based gravy. Kashmiri cuisine is loved for its richness and lusciousness, this Al Yakhni dish promises to offer you the same palatable flavours all the way from the mountainous region of Kashmir.





Watch the recipe video of Lauki Al Yakhni to learn how to make it at home. Peel and cut lauki into pieces and fry them. Add spices like garam masala, fenugreek leaves, ginger powder, green and black cardamom to beaten curd. Dip fried lauki in the curd mix and cook for some time. A dollop of ghee would make the dish more sapid.

Watch recipe video of Al Yakhni here:

(Also Read: Try This Mutton Yakhni Pulao Recipe At Home)











Ingredients:







400 g bottle gourd





1 1/2 tbsp oil





2 cups beaten curd





3-4 green cardamom





3-4 black cardamom





1 tsp cumin seed





1 tsp garam masala powder





1 tsp ginger powder





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





1 tbsp ghee





Salt to taste







METHOD:







I. Peel off the skin of the bottle gourd.





II. Cut it into pieces





III. In a vessel, add curd and mix it finely. Add cumin seeds, garam masala powder, ginger powder, green cardamoms and black cardamoms to it.





IV. Then, pour oil into it. Mix well.





V. Add salt and dried fenugreek leaves to it. Cook for 5-10 minutes.





VI. Add the pieces into a vessel as the oil is heating.





VII. Simmer for a while until they turn golden brown and are fried well.





VIII. Take the pieces out and set it aside.





IX. In another pan, add the curry and bring it to a boil.





X. Then, add the fried pieces into it and pour some ghee over it.





XI. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.





XII. Add this onto the serving bowl.









