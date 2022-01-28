Actor and writer Kalki Koechlin has proved her acting mettle over the years in many films and series. She has a list of critically acclaimed movies in her kitty, and her powerful screen presence still manages to captivate viewers with every new performance. For the unversed, the actor was blessed with an adorable baby girl in 2020 whom she has named Sapho. And if you follow the actor on Instagram, you will totally agree that this mother-daughter duo is one of the most adorable things that we have seen in a while. From celebrating her south Indian roots over a lunch thali to sharing an intimate birthday breakfast with her daughter, Kalki has been encouraging the foodie side of Sapho early on. The duo most recently was seen enjoying another lovely experience on the beach with some homemade breakfast.





However, what caught our eyeballs was this adorable post by Kalki where both the mother and the daughter can be seen seated right besides each other sipping on Nariyal paani (Coconut water). Kalki captioned the post 'Friday hydration" and used the hash tag #nariyalpaani. Look at it here:

(Also read: Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: The Ribbon Star's Diet And Fitness Mantra Is Something We All Need To Follow!)





The actor also gave us a glimpse of her beautiful start to the weekend. Both of them visited the beach and thoroughly enjoyed their time there. The actor posted pictures of sea shells, her daughters feet smudged in the sand and some delicious breakfast that the duo enjoyed. The breakfast included omelette, avocadoes, toast and some fruits. What a way to kick-start the weekend, right? Look at the delish breakfast platter here:

Kalki posted a picture of her breakfast

It seems that Kalki and her daughter really enjoy these beautiful breakfast platters. Most recently, on Kalki's birthday, the actor had prepared another adorable breakfast platter for the both of them - a nutritious and healthy pancake topped with blueberries. Right after her daughter was done with the pancakes, she was seen ravishing one of her mother's birthday cakes sent by actor and close friend Sayani Gupta. Read more about it here.











What are your plans for the weekend? Do they involve some delish food too? Let us know in the comments below.