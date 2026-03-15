Walk into any North Indian restaurant and you might notice something curious on the menu. Nargisi kofta often appears under the vegetarian section, sitting comfortably alongside paneer dishes and rich gravies. Yet the dish, in its most traditional form, is anything but vegetarian. Classic nargisi kofta is a Mughlai preparation made with boiled eggs and minced meat. Slice it open and the reason behind its unusual name begins to make sense. According to several food historians and culinary references, the story of this dish is tied to Mughal kitchens, Persian language and even a flower.





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A Mughal Dish With Persian Culinary Influences

Food historians widely associate nargisi kofta with the culinary traditions of the Mughal era, when Persian cooking techniques blended with Indian ingredients. Koftas themselves did not originate in the subcontinent. According to culinary historian Pushpesh Pant, writing on Mughlai food traditions, the concept of koftas travelled from Persia and Central Asia, where minced meat balls were already common in regional cuisines.

Over time, royal kitchens in North India adapted these preparations into more elaborate dishes. Rich gravies, aromatic spices and intricate presentations became hallmarks of Mughlai cuisine. As noted by India's official tourism platform Incredible India, nargisi kofta later became closely associated with Awadhi cuisine in Lucknow, where the dish gained popularity in royal and festive meals. But while its culinary lineage traces back to Persian influences, the dish's name comes from something far more visual.

The Flower That Reportedly Inspired The Name

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According to several culinary references, the word nargisi is derived from “nargis,” the Persian name for the narcissus flower. The connection becomes obvious the moment the kofta is sliced open. The boiled egg at the centre reveals a bright yellow yolk surrounded by white egg layers, creating a striking resemblance to the narcissus flower's yellow centre and pale petals. This explanation is referenced by India's tourism portal the Incredible India, which notes that the dish gets its name from the narcissus flower because of this visual similarity.





Food historian Pushpesh Pant has also pointed out this resemblance in his writings on Mughlai cuisine, noting that the appearance of the sliced kofta likely inspired the name. The flower itself has a deeper cultural context as well. In Persian poetry and literature, the nargis flower is often used as a metaphor for expressive or beautiful eyes. Historians suggest that this poetic imagery may have made the name especially appealing in the refined culinary culture of Mughal courts.

Did Nargisi Kofta Inspire The British Scotch Egg?

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Another interesting theory surrounding nargisi kofta connects it to a well-known British snack. The dish bears a clear resemblance to the Scotch egg, which also features a boiled egg wrapped in meat and deep-fried. According to an article published by The Straits Times, food historian Annie Gray has suggested that the Scotch egg may have been influenced by nargisi kofta. As the publication reports, British travellers or soldiers returning from India during the colonial era could have encountered the dish and adapted the concept back home.





A similar possibility has also been discussed in food history features published by Dawn, where Gray noted that the structure of the Scotch egg closely mirrors the Mughal dish. However, historians also emphasise that the origins of the Scotch egg remain debated. While the resemblance between the two preparations is striking, the exact historical link has not been definitively proven.





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How To Make Authentic Nargisi Kofta At Home

Traditional nargisi kofta is built around a simple but dramatic idea. A boiled egg is carefully wrapped in seasoned minced meat, usually mutton or lamb. The coated eggs are then fried and finished in a rich gravy made with onions, yoghurt and aromatic spices. When served, the kofta is usually cut into halves or quarters so the distinctive centre is visible. This layered cross-section is what gives the dish its resemblance to the nargis flower and explains the origin of its name.





Today, restaurant menus sometimes feature vegetarian versions made with paneer or potatoes. But historically, the dish was a meat-based Mughlai preparation designed to impress diners both visually and in flavour.

Ingredients

For the kofta

4 boiled eggs

400 g minced mutton or lamb

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 green chilli, finely chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Oil for frying

For the gravy

2 tbsp oil or ghee

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tomatoes, pureed

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ cup yoghurt

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Steps

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1. In a bowl, mix minced meat with chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, spices, coriander and salt.





2. Divide the mixture into portions and wrap each portion carefully around a boiled egg.





3. Heat oil and fry the coated eggs until the outer layer turns golden brown. Set aside.





4. In another pan, heat oil or ghee and saute onions until golden.





5. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree and powdered spices, and cook until the mixture thickens.





6. Stir in yoghurt and cook the gravy for a few minutes.





7. Add a little water if needed, place the koftas in the gravy and simmer for 5–7 minutes.





8. Slice the koftas before serving so the distinctive centre becomes visible.





Did you know the story behind this delicious Mughlai dish? Let us know in the comments below.