Kapil Sharma Gushing About Parathas With Makkhan On Instagram Is All Of Us! (See Pic)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December this year. The TV comedy show host has made his excitement for the impending wedding quite public, saying in interviews that he is ecstatic to be getting married to Chatrath and that the marriage will be a welcome change in his life. The cheerful lad belongs to Amritsar in Punjab and like any true blue Punjabi, he loves his Punjabi grub. Sharma has 11 million followers on Instagram and he often shares enticing pictures of delicious dishes from his home town, much to the delight of his foodie fans. From decadent-looking street foods to Punjabi staple flat bread paratha with lassi, you can spot it all on Kapil Sharma's Instagram page. It seems like Sharma is a die-hard foodie at heart and we can obviously relate to his love for food as well!





Recently, Kapil Sharma posted a series of posts about the various foodie delights that Amritsar has to offer. From poori chhole, Amritsari kulche, gol gappe and gur (jaggery) ka halwa to ghee ka paratha with homemade butter, Kapil Sharma sampled it all, and from the looks of it, he can't stop gushing over all these toothsome dishes.





Have a look:





Doesn't it all look oh-so heavenly? Especially with the nip in the air, very few of us are able to resist the charms of homemade butter with piping hot and crispy parathas, fresh off the griddle. Parathas with homemade butter are a popular choice of breakfast in regions across North India and with good reason. All those delicious carbs and greasy fats are needed to brace our bodies for the harsh cold during winters. And then, if there's the added oomph of fresh home-churned curd and some lassi to go with the paratha, who minds the alarming number of calories that go with the meal? Certainly not us! Well looks like Kapil Sharma agrees. Life is short guys- smatter your parathas with butter generously.







