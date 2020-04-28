Kareena Kapoor Is A Fan of This Summer Superfood: 5 Reasons Why You Should Have It Too

Highlights Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium

Kareena recently joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is one of India's biggest fitness icons

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her lockdown it seems. Ever since she has joined Instagram, fans cannot get enough of her goofy captions and adorable posts. Kareena is also not shying away from giving us a sneak peak of her daily life on Instagram; and in one such Instagram story that she shared on Monday, the 'Veerey Di Wedding' actor expressed her love for a certain seasonal fruit that is not only delectable but also a treasure of nutrients.





Kareena Kapoor Khan is unarguably one of the biggest fitness icons of the country right now. She has, time and again, professed the idea of eating fresh and local produce. She is so desi that she had no qualms in admitting her love for ghee in an interview couple of years ago, and went on to reveal how the clarified butter happens to be an intrinsic part of her daily diet. Another indigenous delight that she swears by is raw mango, also known as kacchi kairi in West India. In her Instagram story, she shared a picture of a plateful of raw mangoes with a sprinkle chilly masala. "Will be licking that entire plate clean", she captioned the image.





It is the season of mangoes in India, and eating seasonal fruits could do wonders for your overall health according to many nutritionists.





Here are 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet now:





1. It is good for digestion owing to its high fibre content.

2. It helps protect from intense heat and dehydration, and give you a natural energy boost.

3. Brimming with antioxidants, mangoes help heal skin damage, and boost immunity.

4. It is good for cardiovascular health.

5. Being extremely rich in vitamin C, it helps keep risk of scurvy at bay.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



