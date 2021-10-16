Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. The day holds a special place in their hearts. So how does Kareena decide to wish Saif on the special occasion? She simply picks up a food reference and weaves it into their love story. Kareena posted a throwback photo from Greece. Saif and Kareena are seen embracing each other at a table. We notice a bowl of soup on the same table. Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... There was a bowl of soup and us and it changed my life." She added, "Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world"





Here's Kareena Kapoor's post:

Last year, Kareena Kapoor had another food tale to narrate her love story with Saif. But this time, it wasn't about a bowl of soup. What stole the show, last year, was spaghetti and wine. Isn't that lavish? Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time, there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine...And lived happily ever after." See her post from last year:

Delicious food is an important part of Kareena Kapoor's life. How do we know? She often posts about it on social media. In fact, her pregnancy turned her into a "pizza-guzzling girl." She wrote in her post, "When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl, who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief." In the video, she makes a sandwich of two pizza slices and relishes it. She added, "I still am a huge pizza aficionadough." Have a look:

What got us drooling was Kareena Kapoor's "productive weekend" video. There, she shares the screen with her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. In a rare glimpse, we see the two sisters gorging up delicacies one after the other. From scrumptious Indian meals to chocolaty desserts, the sisters have the best of feasts together. Post the meal, they also take a nap. Kareena captioned it, "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend'."

Kareena Kapoor's food stories always leave us entertained. What about you?





Also Read: Masaba Gupta Can't Get Over This Food Even During Work (Recipe Inside)