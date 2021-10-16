Masaba Gupta's foodie adventures need no introduction. The renowned fashion designer is passionate about food and her fans know it all. Masaba loves to keep herself busy with work and shoots. But that doesn't mean she will ditch food for work. The designer always prefers to keep her favourite foods with her even during a hectic schedule. We got a glimpse of this side of her personality recently. Where? In a photo, she posed in her new House Of Masaba ensemble. But the showstopper is a bowl of pasta in Masaba's hands. She is busy eyeing the bowl and is ready to dive into the treat any moment. She wrote, "Very busy with my pasta and my brand new House Of Masaba at I'm shooting today (not available just yet0."

She enjoys a delicious bowl of pasta.

Masaba Gupta's plate of pasta may have made your tummy rumble. If you are craving pasta, make some for yourself. Here's an easy peasy recipe of pasta with tangy tomato sauce.





But if you are not a lover of red sauce pasta, we have an alternative for you. Why not try a white sauce pasta recipe? This creamy pasta dish will make you fall in love with it in no time.

Also Read: 11 Easy Pasta Recipes | Popular Pasta Recipes





Masaba Gupta food diaries are rich and diverse. She has been relishing a lot of delicious platters during her recent vacation in Rajasthan. Masaba went on this trip with newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani along with other friends. Food, of course, was an important part of this vacation.





Masaba Gupta's Instagram timeline reveals her indulgence. In one album, if we slide through the photos, our eyes land on a thali. It is a traditional Rajasthani platter with rice, dal and curries of different kinds. The plate also has onion salad on it. In the same post, Masaba gushes about the other snacks that were served to them. She dropped names like Lemon Basil Granitas, Mushroom Galoutis and our favourite Pyaaz Kachoris.





Here's is Masaba's post:

Earlier, Masaba Gupta posted photos of chocolate desserts and delicious toasts with poached eggs on top. Have a look at the delicious spread:

We are waiting for more food adventures from Masaba Gupta.