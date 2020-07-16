Kareena Kapoor's Coastal Lunch Was Courtesy Malaika Arora's Mother (See Pic Inside)

Kareena has a special penchant for food posts and stories

Ever since Kareena Kapoor joined Instagram, she has been all things entertaining and relatable. And it seems that Kareena has a special penchant for food posts and stories, the 39 year-old often takes to the social media app to give shout-out to anything special that she has indulged in. On Thursday afternoon, it was a special fish curry that got a special shoutout from the 'Angrezi Medium' actress. Why, you ask? Because the delicious fish curry was sent to her by home chef Joyce Arora, who also happens to be the mother of actress Malaika Arora.





Malaika, one of Kareena's best friends, has often spoken about her mother's fondness for cooking, especially her expertise in regional cuisine. Joyce herself has an impressive fan following on her Instagram page with more than 20K followers.







"#CantStopWontStop The best fish curry in town. Thanks Joyce Arora.. love you", wrote Kareena in appreciation for the soothing fish curry, which by the looks of it has a stew-like appeal. The rich red colour of the curry make it all the more tempting. One can also see a few vegetables like drumsticks in the curry.

Few weeks ago Kareena shared a picture of delicious chocolate cake sent over to her place by elder sister Karisma. On Eid, it was Karisma who could not stop gushing about the mutton biryani made by Saif. Don't you love foodie camaraderie among Kapoor and Arora sisters? When was the last time you cooked and sent it over to your friend's place? Do let us know in the comments below.







