Food is important, especially around Christmas, and tradition is a big part of why it packs such a punch. Karisma Kapoor brought in Christmas with a rich flambe chocolate pudding. As is the practice, the actress lit the brandy-coated dessert in a flame, adding a layer of smokiness to it. Also seen in the frame is a serving of vanilla ice cream that seems to be the perfect accompaniment to the pudding. In another post, Karisma shared a glimpse of the Christmas dinner menu. It featured a large plate of roasted meat with sauteed vegetables, spaghetti, gravy, and a side of potato wedges.





Here's a glimpse of Karisma's Christmas feast:

For Karisma Kapoor, festive occasions always mean feasting with family and friends. In August, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karisma had a delicious meal with her family. She had shared an image of the food, which included kofta curry, grilled mutton chops, dal fry, fried baby potatoes, and paya curry. She also posted an image of a decadent dessert — a lotus biscoff cheesecake decorated with red, yellow, and orange fondant rakhi. Take a look at Karisma's delectable Raksha Bandhan feast here.

Karisma Kapoor comes from a family of food enthusiasts. Looks like, she and the rest of her family members don't always need a reason to indulge their tastebuds. A month ago, Karisma shared an image of a mid-week family lunch with her family when they had gone to a popular Japanese restaurant in Mumbai. Karisma was joined by her father Randhir Kapoor, and aunts, Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain. To find out what they had, click here.





Karisma Kapoor's birthday, earlier this year, was another occasion when the actress caught up with family and friends, and, as always, there was food to mark the occasion. The party was hosted by her sister Kareena Kapoor and her brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan at their home. Karisma shared a few photos of the feast and it surely did leave us drooling. She posted a photo of chocolate flan, cupcakes, lotus biscoff cheesecake, and a strawberry and whipped cream cake. Take a look at it here.





Karisma Kapoor's extravagant feasts have left our tummies rumbling. What about you?