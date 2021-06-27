Birthdays are always meant for extravagant feasts. One can simply forget all about their diets and intense workout routines on their special day and just indulge in decadent cakes and delicious, hearty food. Looks like actress Karisma Kapoor, who recently rang in her birthday, is enjoying a few cheat meals post a special party which was hosted by sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan at their home. Karisma's celebrations along with her family and close friends might be over, but the actress continues to receive some mouth-watering treats that have left us drooling.





Karisma shared pictures of her birthday feast on her Instagram Stories, and let us warn you that these pictures are going to leave you craving for some yummy dishes. The actress posted a lovely and drool-worthy picture of a decadent-looking chocolate flan, yummy cupcakes, a mouthwatering lotus biscoff cheesecake, and a delicious strawberry and whipped cream cake. She posted the picture along with the caption, “About yesterday....desserted out.” Envious much? We wouldn't blame you.





To add a cherry on top of all that cake and icing, Karisma Kapoor received a lip-smacking treat from producer and friend Rhea Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor's culinary skills and delectable burgers have been the talk of the town. The Veere Di Wedding producer has been flipping out some juicy and scrumptious burgers for all her friends. Karisma posted a video of the yummy fried chicken burger on her Instagram stories along with the caption, “Beyond Amazing #Rheamade.” We were able to spot some crunchy chicken and onions in a pool of cheese. Take a look at the finger-licking good burger.

Karisma Kapoor's sister, actress Kareena Kapoor too was seen enjoying a "Rhea made" burger. Sharing a photo of the cheesy goodness, she wrote, "Rhea made the best burger ever..." Well, one look at the photo and we have to agree.

If the pictures of the delightful treats have not left you envious, here are some more images that are guaranteed to make you super hungry. Post her birthday, Karisma also posted a picture of two sinfully delectable chocolate cakes. One topped with delicious chocolate rocks and divine-looking chocolate ganache and the other a yummy bundt cake topped with seasonal berries and edible flowers. Is your tummy rumbling yet? Ours surely is.





Tell us what you thought of Karisma Kapoor's extravagant birthday week feast in the comments below.