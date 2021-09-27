Haven't we all come across a situation where we had to choose between maintaining a healthy diet or giving in to our cravings? Whether it is a family feast or just a Sunday outing with friends, we foodies are constantly in a jumble. And if you thought our beloved celebrities could stay clear of these sudden urges to binge, Karisma Kapoor is here to prove you wrong. The 47-year-old actress - who is known to keep a healthy balance between her indulgences and diet - is often seen giving in to her obsession of everything sweet and decadent. Recently, Karisma found herself in two ways about finishing a rich-looking dessert or letting it be yet again. The dessert in the picture looks like a chocolate mousse, drizzle with cocoa powder and chocolate sprinkles. Take a look:

Karisma had a poll asking 'Should I' on the bottom of the image

The actor put up a poll on the image asking if she should dig in or not and the answer was a big 'yes' from all her fans and friends. And you best believe Karisma listened to those answers because within an hour she posted another picture confirming that the dessert was too good to be given up on. She wrote - "Uff it was too good, yum!" and we wholeheartedly believe the diva. Look at the second picture here:

She finally started digging into the sinful dessert

Well, this is not the first time that the sweet tooth in Karisma has put her in the dilemma of giving up or giving in. Recently, the actor was seen stuck in a similar situation when she sat in front of a creamy thick bowl of phirni and debated if she should dig in or not. She got a whopping 87% response for 'yes' and we are pretty sure the actor did finish it up in no time.





On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in her web-series debut 'Mentalhood' in 2020. This year, she also appeared as a guest judge on the kid's reality dan