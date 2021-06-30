God's own country, Kerala is a land of spices and coconuts which inevitably constitute a major portion in the Kerala cuisine. Just like other state cuisines in India, Kerala cuisine is also an exquisite assortment of aromatic spices and flavours. Not just that, Kerala is a heaven for non-vegetarian food lovers. From the very popular Malabar Biryani and prawn curry to Kerala fish curry, there's many lip-smacking dishes to explore in Kerala cuisine. Here's one such recipe for you to try and that is Kerala's very popular Nadan Kozhi Curry.





So, you must be wondering what is so special about this version of chicken curry? Nadan Kozhi Curry is a traditional Kerala-style chicken curry which is made with succulent chicken chunks simmered in flavourful coconut oil or milk followed by some aromatic lightly roasted spices. It goes well with Kerala famous parotta, rice, appam, pathiri or any Indian bread of your choice. Without any further ado, let's learn how to make this delicious Nadan kozhi curry.

Here's the recipe of Nadan Kozhi Curry | Nadan Kozhi Curry Recipe

To begin with the preparation of this savoury chicken recipe, you've to marinade the chicken. For this, take a bowl and add washed chicken pieces along with spices and a little bit of water. Keep aside for 20-30 minutes. After it, heat oil in a pan and add sliced coconut, chopped onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. Saute until the onion turns translucent and soft.





After 20 minutes of cooking the mixture, add all the spices and mix well. Then add tomatoes and cover it for some time. Stir fry in between to avoid burning. The last step is to add marinated chicken, water as required and cover until the chicken gets tender. Drizzle 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil to enhance the flavour and taste of the curry.





Just remember, keep stirring in between to avoid burning and if the curry paste turns too thick and dry, add water as required.





Try this super delicious chicken curry recipe for your family and friends at home










