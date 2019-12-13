SEARCH
  • Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kerala Roast Chicken At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kerala Roast Chicken At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

The Kerala roast chicken is one such indulgent dish that we can never get enough of. The fiery melange of flavours in this one dish is sure to make you a fan. It is a semi-dry preparation; while it is mostly spicy, it has a slightly tangy flavour too.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 13, 2019 18:21 IST

Kerala roast chicken is a delish blend of chicken and the tangy masala paste

Highlights
  • The stews and curries from Kerala are renowned for their flavour
  • Kerala chicken roast is a semi-dry preparation
  • Kerala chicken roast can be enjoyed with appams or parottas

Rich, robust and bursting with spices, there are several savoury preparations from Kerala that can liven up our lunch or dinner spreads. The Kerala roast chicken is one such indulgent dish that we can never get enough of. The fiery melange of flavours in this one dish is sure to make you a fan. It is a semi-dry preparation; while it is mostly spicy, it has a slight tangy flavour too. The Kerala roast chicken goes very well with appams or Malabar parotta; you can pair it with hot rice as well.  You can also tuck into it alone!

You can use oil or ghee to roast your chicken. Kerala roast chicken is a delish blend of chicken and the tangy masala paste made with chillies, fried onions and rustic spices. You can make the delicacy at home with the help of this recipe at NDTV Food's YouTube channel. The chicken delicacy makes for an amazing winter treat due to all the rich masalas used in the making. Make sure you serve it hot; you can even add a dash of lemon juice on top for that extra zing. Surprise your family and friends this festive season with this decadent and delightful treat. Here's a recipe video of Kerala roast chicken. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. For more amazing recipes, kitchen tips, trivia and hacks, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.

Tags:  ChickenKeralaIndian
