Keto Diet: Make Low-Carb Chicken Strips With Gravy At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

This chicken recipe is perfect for keto diet.

Highlights Chicken with gravy is the best option to have with rice.

Here is a recipe of marinated chicken strips doused in flavourful gravy.

Watch the recipe video here and try this easy recipe at home.

Ask anyone on a keto diet what do they mostly eat, and they'll instantly say 'chicken'. Chicken is rich in protein and low in carbohydrates, which makes it the perfect food for keto diet. Also, it is low in calories and can be fashioned into a number of delicious dishes. Boiled, fried, grilled, sauteed - chicken can be devoured in whichever way you like. Chicken curry or chicken with gravy is the most common chicken dish cooked in our households. Since we need to have our roti or rice in our meals; chicken with gravy is the best option to pair our breads or rice with.





This chicken recipe takes inspiration from chicken stroganoff, which is actually a western delicacy but it is made in such a way that we all would love it with our serving of rice. Popular food vlogger and chef Sahil Makhija shared the recipe video on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.





This recipe is quite easy to follow. Take some chicken thighs and cut them into long strips. Marinate them in a batter of olive oil, salt, white pepper (optional), black pepper, paprika and nutmeg powder. Next, cook the chicken pieces in any fat or oil of your choice. Keep the caramelised chicken strips aside and saute some onions, garlic, bell peppers and mushrooms along with chicken stock. Add the chicken to the veggie mix and top the dish with dollops of sour cream or heavy whipped cream.

Enjoy this dish with rice; use cauliflower rice if you are on keto diet. Cauliflower is a low-carb alternative to regular rice. Here's how you can make cauliflower rice at home.





Watch Keto Chicken Strips With Gravy Recipe Video -



