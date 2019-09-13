Common keto mistakes

Highlights Keto diet facilitates weight loss and helps manage it

We often tend to make silly mistakes while we are on keto diet

Here are a few common mistakes to avoid while you are on keto diet

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, high-fat diet that is in vogue for quite some time now. The diet offers various health benefits and shares many similarities with the Atkins and other low-carb diets, which involve significantly low intake of carbs and replacing it with good fat. This reduction in carbohydrates puts our body into a metabolic state, known as ketosis. Usually, our bodies need glucose for sustainability, and glucose is produced when our body breaks down carbs. But in keto diet, when we cut back on carbs, it looks for other energy sources to fill the gap. Fat is that energy source that our body uses as its second best choice for energy.





Since one of the amazing health benefits of keto diet is that it facilitates weight loss and helps manage it, a lot of people have adopted keto diet in an attempt to lose weight fast and efficiently. However, if you are on keto diet or planning to start with it, you must get all your facts right and consult your nutritionist. We often tend to make silly mistakes while we are on keto diet; we try to accommodate keto diet in our routine rather than adjusting our lifestyle according to it.





To help us avoid doing mistakes on keto diet, famous YouTube chef, Sahil Makhija, has laid down a few common mistakes to avoid while you are on keto diet.





Watch: 5 Mistakes To Avoid When You Are On Keto Diet









