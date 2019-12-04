Protein-Rich Diet: Watch This Recipe Video To Make Keto-Friendly Cheesy Bacon Slaw At Home

This cabbage and bacon slaw is great for keto diet.

Cole slaw as a side dish or salad or sandwich filling can light up our meal. It is basically made of shredded cabbage (patta gobhi) mixed with other veggies (or not) and dunked in a creamy paste. This recipe levels up the basic cole slaw and adds bacon to it to make cheesy bacon slaw. Bacon is an excellent source of protein; a 100-gram portion contains a whopping 34 grams of protein, as per the data provided by United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA). Bacon renders in its protein content, its crunchiness and its toothsome flavours.



This cabbage and bacon slaw is also keto-friendly as both cabbage and bacon are low in carbohydrates; bacon is super rich in proteins, and knobs of fat are added to make it tastier. Bacon in cooked in a frying pan till its own fat melts and helps cook the bacon till it crisps up. Then cabbage is added along with salt, garlic powder, pepper, paprika and dried oregano. Cream and cheese are added in the end to make this dish a creamy, drool-worthy treat. You can also give your own spin to the slaw by adding other veggies like spinach, onions or kale, and garnish it with coriander leaves or other herbs of your choice.



Have this cheesy bacon slaw as snack, main meal or smear it on bread toast if you are not following keto diet. Whichever way you choose to have it, we are sure you'll eventually love it. Sahil Makhija, a well-known food vlogger, shared this recipe on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.



