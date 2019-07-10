Keto Diet: This Chicken Rice Dish Made In Thai Style Is Ideal For Weight Loss

Weight Loss: Keto Thai Chicken Rice

Losing weight is easier now than it was ever before. With a slew of diet plans and nutritionists to guide you, achieving this mean task has become easier, especially in today's times when we are on our toes throughout the day. There are so many fad diets at our disposal that we our spoilt for choice. Ketogenic or keto diet is one such diet that has etched its way into the popularity charts as many people follow it and swear by it. The diet hinges on the concept of eating low-carb and high-fat, high-protein foods. Not being able to eat our favourite foods is probably the hardest thing to do on a weight loss diet. But, keto diet gives you the option to fill your stomach and heart with delicious meals. The only task at hand is to figure out what to cook that meets the tenets of the diet.



To help you out, we dished out a great meal idea that will fit perfectly in your diet chart and will also please your taste buds. Keto diet recommends having chicken regularly. As per the nutritional data of the United States Department Of Agriculture, 100gm serving of chicken provides around 120 Kcal, 22.5gm proteins and has negligible carbs. Chicken goes well with rice. Since, white rice overflows with carbohydrates, it can't be included in the keto diet. So, in this recipe, we replace regular rice with low-carb cauliflower rice. To rev it up a bit more, this chicken rice dish is made in Thai style; another reason to prepare and relish this dish on your way to weight loss.

Chicken is packed with good fats and proteins







The recipe of Keto Thai Chicken Rice has been shared by famous YouTuber Sahil Makhija on a video posted on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.





Watch the recipe video of Keto Thai Chicken Rice here -



