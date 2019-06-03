On Ketogenic Diet? You Have To Try This Easy And Yummy Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer (Watch Video)

Ketogenic diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition

Regardless of whether you are into fitness or not, you must have heard about 'ketogenic diet'. The diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Kim Kardashian have often spoken about the diet and how it has benefitted them over time. In ketogenic diet, one is supposed to eat foods rich in good fat, protein and very low carbohydrates. According to studies, keto may help aid weight loss, manage diabetes and even keep epilepsy at bay. And then there are some scientists who have said that following keto may do your body more harm than good, as eliminating food groups from your diet may not be a sustainable idea for weight loss. To cut the long story short, whether it is due to the celebrity following, or the multiple controversies- keto diet is definitely grabbing many eyeballs. And if you are looking to join the bandwagon, how about doing so with something yummy!





This yummy Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi, shared by her on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking with Alpa', serves as an ideal snacking option. This recipe is low on carbs, filling and oh-so-delicious. The best bit about the snack is that you do not have to scout for ingredients in selective supermarkets. Most of the ingredients used here are so basic, that you are most likely to find them in your home itself.

Here's the recipe of Keto Chilli Garlic Paneer. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below













