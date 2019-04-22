5 Best Keto Recipes | Easy Keto Recipes

Keto recipes: A keto or ketogenic diet is very low on carbs, high on protein and unsaturated fats

Keto Recipes: With an array of diets spamming the food industry, it is almost impossible to know which would suit our need and the body. There have been plenty of diets for weight loss; from low-carb diet, gluten-free diet to paleo or a high-protein diet, there is always something new to look upon. Much recently, there has been a diet for weight loss that has been endorsed by scores of celebrities all around the world - Keto diet.











A keto or ketogenic diet is very low on carbs, high on protein and unsaturated fats. It helps burn the excess fat more effectively. The name keto comes from the small fuel molecules that the body produces called 'ketones'. These are produced when the body consumes less carbs and hence less glucose which allows ketones to step up and work as an alternative to glucose that the liver produces from fat and serves as a fuel source throughout our body, especially for the brain. It is said that ketones burn fat faster than the carbs, which in turn may help in weight loss. When we follow keto diet, our body switches its fuel supply to run from fat, thus making it easier to burn the excess fat.











A diet high in fat and low on carbs is the most popular diet nowadays. Delhi-based Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta says, "A high fat diet improves the gut flora and also helps in regulating the glucose or blood sugar levels in our body." Opting for a high fat diet would not just be highly satiating but also help in boosting the absorption of vitamins that would further help in boosting our immune system strengthening the bones, and maintaining a good heart health.







Having said that, one should also consider the 'type' of fat to include when aiming for weight loss. Consume only 'good' fats which are basically unrefined animal-based fats, fish fat and plant-based fats like avocado, nuts and certain oils.











Here are 5 best Keto recipes that you can prepare at home to follow a balanced keto diet:

The goodness of coconut and avocado makes this curry a must-have in the ketogenic diet. Avocados are rich in many vitamins and minerals, including potassium. High amounts of potassium may also help in making the transition to a ketogenic diet easier. With a burst of interesting flavours this avocado coconut curry can be your next meal.





An easy to make coconut curry with the added goodness of avocado.

Yes, your favourite breakfast is ketogenic too! Cheese is another fatty food that you can relish while being on diet. While you might be going with the popular notion that cheese is unhealthy, you'll be glad to know it is extremely low on carb. It is high in protein, calcium and beneficial fatty acids that would only enhance the ketogenic diet when paired with high-protein eggs.





This omelette can be your go-to breakfast on busy mornings.

A sumptuous dinner you won't be guilty of, even if there is heaps of ghee and spices. Mutton or poultry products contain no carbs and tons of vitamins and minerals. Mutton is a great source of high-quality protein and fat that is perfect to relish in a keto diet. This recipe of mutton ghee roast has mutton chunks cooked in a myriad of flavourful spices that can be served for dinner.





A sumptuous dish of mutton is what we call perfect for a chilly winter evening with family and friends.

Dals being protein-rich and coconut being keto-friendly, works wonders in this delicious lentil coconut curry. Coconut is high in fibre and rich in essential nutrients besides being high in fats, which makes it heavily satiating. This curry is a perfect balance of light, delicious and healthy that you can cook for lunch.





A simple curry made from tuar dal, coconut milk and basic, aromatic spices.

A typical, mouth-watering Indian dish, dum paneer which might sound like a bad option to put in a diet, is actually a keto dish. With fat and protein-rich cottage cheese cooked in an array of spices and chillies, this paneer recipe is a blend of both healthy and tasty when it comes to a keto diet plan.





Dum Paneer is an authentic vegetarian Indian dish, perfect to serve on all occasions.

With so many delicious keto recipes to relish, a keto diet doesn't really look that tough anymore! Try and tell us which recipe you liked the most in the comments section below.







