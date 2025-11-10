Letting go of sugar is never easy. From that first sip of chai in the morning to festive sweets like laddoos, sugar quietly finds its way into almost everything we eat. With lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and obesity on the rise, many are now turning towards natural and traditional sweeteners for a healthier alternative. Among these, two Indian favourites stand out: khand and jaggery. Both are considered wholesome substitutes for refined sugar, yet their nutritional profiles and effects on health differ in key ways.





So which one deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen? Let us take a closer look.

What Is Khand?

Khand, often referred to as khandsari sugar, is a minimally processed sweetener made by evaporating sugarcane juice. Unlike refined white sugar, it does not undergo chemical treatment, which gives it a light brown colour, grainy texture, and a subtle toffee-like taste.

Because it retains natural molasses, khand contains trace minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. It is free from sulphur and undergoes less processing, making it a gentler option for those who wish to reduce their intake of chemical additives.





Its mild taste allows it to blend easily into beverages, traditional desserts, and everyday dishes, making it one of the most versatile natural sweeteners in Indian kitchens.





What Is Jaggery?

Jaggery, known as gur in most Indian households, is another traditional sweetener produced by boiling sugarcane juice or palm sap until it thickens and solidifies. It typically appears in golden-brown blocks or powder form and has a deep, caramel-like sweetness.





Nutritionally, jaggery offers iron, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants-making it richer in nutrients than refined sugar. It is a staple in Indian winters, used in til laddoos, gajak, and even a warm glass of milk mixed with a spoonful of gur.





Khand Vs Jaggery: A Quick Nutritional Comparison

Feature Khand Jaggery Processing Minimal, no chemicals Traditional, unrefined Minerals Calcium, iron, magnesium Iron, potassium, manganese Glycaemic Index (GI) Approx. 50-60 Approx. 84 Calories Around 15-20 kcal per tsp Slightly higher Taste Mild, blends easily Rich, caramel-like Best For Tea, kadha, halwa Laddoos, chikki, paratha fillings

The table makes it clear that while both are better than refined sugar, their impact on blood sugar and calorie load differs significantly.





Khand Or Jaggery: Which Is Better For Diabetics?

Both khand and jaggery are natural, but they are still classified as added sugars. The main difference lies in their glycaemic index. Jaggery has a higher GI, which causes blood glucose levels to spike faster. Khand, with its lower GI, digests more slowly and thus exerts a milder effect on blood sugar levels.





This makes khand a relatively safer option for those managing diabetes. However, experts stress that moderation is non-negotiable. Overconsumption of any sweetener, even natural ones, can trigger insulin fluctuations. Consulting a healthcare professional or nutritionist is advisable before making a long-term dietary change.

Khand Or Jaggery: Which One Supports Weight Loss?

Neither khand nor jaggery qualifies as a weight-loss sweetener. Both contain calories similar to refined sugar, though their natural processing and mineral presence make them cleaner choices.





Khand has slightly fewer calories and a lower glycaemic index, which may help prevent sudden sugar crashes that lead to overeating. Using small quantities in tea or desserts can provide sweetness without the sharp glucose spike.





Jaggery, though packed with minerals like iron and potassium, is denser and higher in calories. Its strong flavour often means people add more to achieve the same sweetness level.





In simple terms, khand may be marginally better for weight management, but the difference is minor. Real weight loss depends more on calorie balance, nutrition, and consistent physical activity.





Khand Or Jaggery: What Does Ayurveda Say?

Ayurveda views both khand and jaggery as having distinct therapeutic benefits.

Khand is regarded as cooling and helps balance Vata and Pitta doshas. It is often used in herbal kadhas and digestive mixtures.

Jaggery is seen as warming, with cleansing and energising qualities. It is believed to purify the lungs, aid digestion, and provide strength during the colder months.

In essence, khand suits warmer weather, while jaggery is ideal for winter. Both can be incorporated mindfully based on the season and one's body type.





Photo Credit: Freepik

How To Use Khand And Jaggery In Everyday Cooking?

Switching away from refined sugar does not have to be an overnight shift. Gradual changes make the process easier and more sustainable.

Stir khand into tea, coffee, or kadha for a gentle sweetness.

Add jaggery to laddoos, kheer, or paratha fillings for a rich, earthy flavour.

Mix khand with dry ginger or fennel to make a natural digestive mix.

Melt jaggery into syrup form for desserts and festive sweets.

Small swaps like these not only improve your diet but also connect you with India's traditional ways of eating.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Khand And Jaggery?

Even though they are natural, excess consumption of khand or jaggery can cause health issues. Possible effects include:

Weight gain or dental problems

Elevated blood sugar levels

Digestive discomfort, especially when jaggery is impure or adulterated

To avoid such risks, it is essential to choose organic, chemical-free varieties and consume them in moderation.





So, Which One Should You Choose?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The better choice depends on your health goals and taste preferences. Nutritionist Mallika Sharma explains, "Both khand and jaggery are natural and better than refined sugar. But nothing is calorie-free. So, moderation and mindful use are essential."

Choose khand if you prefer mild sweetness and want to manage blood sugar levels more effectively.

Choose jaggery if you want extra minerals, antioxidants, and a warming effect during colder months.

The key lies in balance. Incorporating either in limited amounts, alongside a whole-food, nutrient-rich diet, can help you satisfy your sweet tooth without guilt.