Over the past few years, there has been a visible shift towards healthier lifestyles. From whole grains to superfoods, various traditional food ingredients have found their way back into our kitchens. Alongside this, the demand for sugar substitutes has grown, and leading the way is monk fruit sweetener. A natural sugar alternative, monk fruit extract is said to be 150-250 times sweeter than regular sugar yet contains no calories or carbohydrates. In this article, we take a closer look at monk fruit and its many benefits. Read on.

What Is Monk Fruit?

Monk fruit, derived from a small green vine-ripened fruit from the gourd family, is native to the hills of Southeast Asia. It is also known as swingle fruit (Siraitia grosvenorii) or lo han guo. Although it is a relatively new concept globally, the fruit has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.





Monk fruit is rarely consumed raw. After ripening, it is dehydrated and processed into a granulated powder or syrup, which is then used to sweeten a variety of foods and drinks. According to experts, the sweetness of monk fruit comes from antioxidants stored within the fruit.

What Is The Nutritional Profile Of Monk Fruit?

As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), monk fruit has a very low nutritional profile. It contains mogroside, a compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. USDA data reveals that a serving (0.8g) of monk fruit sweetener provides:

zero calories

zero grams of protein

0.8 grams of carbohydrates

no fat

no fibre

Can Monk Fruit Help Promote Weight Loss?

Lifestyle coach Digvijay Singh shares that monk fruit is highly versatile and can be used in any sweet recipe of your choice - including chai, coffee, shakes, pastries, and even Indian desserts. As it is sweeter than sugar, a smaller quantity is needed. He explains that this natural sweetener is an ideal choice for those on a weight loss or fat loss journey. "It helps reduce overall calorie intake," he adds.

Is Monk Fruit Safe For Diabetics?

Since monk fruit contains no calories or carbohydrates, it is considered a low glycaemic index (GI) food. This prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a healthier sweetener option for people managing diabetes. However, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare expert before adding it to your daily routine.





Is Monk Fruit Sweetener Safe For Daily Consumption?

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified monk fruit as Generally Recognised as Safe (GRAS). This suggests that monk fruit can be safely consumed by everyone, including pregnant women and children. However, it is important to be cautious about commercial or artificial blends found in packaged monk fruit sweeteners.

The Takeaway

Monk fruit sweetener can be a great option for those who wish to enjoy sweet dishes without feeling guilty. It offers zero calories, no glycaemic impact, and antioxidant benefits. However, as with everything, moderation remains essential.