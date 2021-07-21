Be it classic pancakes, milkshakes or decadent desserts, we love adding sweetness to different foods and beverages to satisfy our sweet cravings. Yes, a sweet treat is definitely a delish to relish. However, refined sugar is often considered harmful for our overall health. But does that mean you have to let go of all things sweet? Well, no! Luckily, there are several healthy sugar alternatives available in the market that are natural and guilt-free. Ice creams, muffins, cakes and shakes and more - you can literally make anything sweet with these natural sweeteners. .





Here's a list of 5 best natural sweeteners that can replace refined sugar in your pantry. Read on.

1. Organic Tattva Jaggery Powder

Made with premium quality sugar canes, this pack of jaggery powder by Organic tattva is not only delicious but also rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Deemed to be an indigenous substitute of sugar, it also helps promote overall health.





2. Dabur Organic Honey

One of the most popular sugar substitutes, this jar of honey is made with 100% pure and natural ingredients. Besides, it is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Mix it in your cup of green tea or add it as a topping to your food and voila!





3. Kokos Organic Coconut Sugar

Made from coconut, this pack of coconut sugar is rich in 15 essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which makes it a perfect combination of both health and taste. Add one tablespoon of coconut sugar in milk shakes, cookies, puddings, smoothies and enjoy!





4. Abbie's Pure Maple Syrup

Here's another delicious option for you. Made with the sap of maple trees, this thick and pure maple syrup is perfect to add the required sweetness to your food. Drizzle some maple syrup on pancakes or any other desserts to get a refreshing taste instantaneously.





5. Dega Farms Natural Palm Sugar

Made from the sap present in the flower buds of the palm tree, this pack of natural sugar involves minimum processing and no chemicals. Add it to curries, sauces and desserts to treat your taste buds with something delicious yet very healthy.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.