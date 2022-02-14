When it comes to making a delicious feast at our homes, we always opt for the more popular dishes and something we are generally familiar with. Whether it is the famous butter chicken, shahi paneer, dal makhani, chaap gravy or any lavish dish, these are often the first things that spring to our mind. However, after a certain point, when we have had too much of these, we look out for specific regional delicacies. And as we discover these delicacies, we come to realise how heavenly they taste. So, if you are also on the lookout for these various regional recipes, here we bring you a recipe of Khandeshi chicken that should definitely be a part of your menu!





This Khandeshi chicken recipe comes from a small and beautiful part of Maharashtra called Khandesh. The food of this region is known for its extreme spice that could make you teary-eyed. And if spice is something that you love, then this Khandeshi chicken is something you cannot miss at all! However, if too much spice is not your cup of tea, then you can adjust the flavours as per your need. Once you make this recipe, pair it with roti/naan, rice and raita to balance the hot flavours! Find the full recipe below:

Khandeshi Chicken Recipe: Here's How To Make Khandeshi Chicken

First, add chicken pieces to a bowl and marinate it with red chilli, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt and garam masala. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Till then, dry roast onion and coconut separately. Take this out, next, dry roast cinnamon sticks, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, mace, stone flower, black cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns and star anise. Once they turn aromatic, take them out. Grind all these with garlic and ginger.

Now in a pan, heat oil and add in the chicken. Once it is cooked, throw in the masala paste with some water and let it come to a boil. Cook till the oil separates and adjust water as per need. Once done, take it out and garnish it with coriander leaves. Serve and enjoy!





For the full recipe of Khandeshi chicken, click here.





Try out this yummy regional recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!