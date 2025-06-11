Let us talk about the kind of food that doesn't just fill your stomach, it wraps around your soul like a warm hug. The kind of meal that doesn't need exotic ingredients or fancy techniques to impress. All it takes is a pressure cooker, a few everyday staples, and a generous helping of love. Enter Gujarati Khatta Moong- the quiet champion of comforting, home-cooked meals. Technically a moong dal kadhi, this dish is a staple in many Gujarati homes. It is lightly tangy, gently spiced, and deeply nourishing. The flavours are balanced- nothing too bold, yet every bite is deeply satisfying. Because sometimes, the simplest meals carry the deepest flavours and the fondest memories.





So, What Is Khatta Moong?

In its simplest form, khatta moong is green gram (whole moong dal) simmered in a spiced, tangy yogurt and besan (gram flour) base, finished with a classic Indian tadka. Think of it as a regional twist on the beloved kadhi. Only this one comes with a protein boost, thanks to the moong.

Khatta moong is not flashy or fiery. Instead, it is the kind of dish weekday meals are made of. Just pair it with a bowl of steamed rice and a dollop of ghee slowly melting on top, and you have got yourself a meal that feels like home.





A Bowl Of Budget Brilliance

This is the kind of dish that comes together with pantry staples and a little bit of planning. A scoop of moong dal, a spoonful of besan, a swirl of curd, and a handful of spices you probably already have tucked away in glass jars on your kitchen shelf.





Feeling a little adventurous? Toss in a green chilli or ginger for a gentle kick. A sprig of curry leaves and a final drizzle of ghee can take this humble dish from simple to soul-soothing, without ever denting your wallet.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Gujarati Khatta Moong: Step-By-Step Recipe

Ingredients

Half cup of green moong dal, soaked overnight

1 cup curd

2 tbsp besan

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp ghee

Half tsp mustard seeds

Half tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing

1-2 green chillies, slit

1 sprig of curry leaves

1 tsp grated ginger (optional)

Method

Pressure cook the moong dal with a pinch of salt and turmeric until soft but not mushy. Whisk together curd and besan in a bowl until smooth. Add water gradually to make a lump-free mixture. Add the curd-besan mix to the cooked dal. Stir well and bring to a gentle boil on medium heat. Keep stirring to avoid curdling. Simmer for 8-10 minutes, allowing the flavours to infuse. Adjust salt and consistency as needed. Now, heat oil or ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, and ginger. Let them sizzle. Pour the tadka over the simmering dal. Mix well and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

In a world where food is getting more complicated and expensive, Gujarati khatta moong reminds us that sometimes, the best meals are the simplest ones. So next time you are staring at your near-empty fridge or just missing the taste of home, give this humble dish a go. One bowl, and you will understand why this dish defines comfort in Gujarat.