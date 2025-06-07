From the smoky lanes of Chandni Chowk to the bustling corners of Lajpat Nagar, Delhi's street food scene is nothing short of a sensory carnival. The city tells fascinating stories through its food - stories of spice-laden chaat, buttery parathas, sizzling tikkas, and syrup-drenched jalebis. Here, every lane has its own flavour, and every vendor has a secret recipe passed down through generations. But what makes Delhi's food culture truly iconic is its diversity. You will find an outstanding blend of Punjabi, Mughlai, Bihari, Bengali, South Indian, Tibetan, and even Afghani cuisines sizzling together on roadside tawas and bubbling in kadhais.





But here is the cherry on top: in a city where a latte can cost more than your Uber ride, Delhi still serves full-blown flavour bombs for less than Rs. 50. Yes, you read that right. So, whether you are a college student, a budget traveller, or just someone who believes the best food comes wrapped in newspaper and served with a smile, this list is for you.





Let's uncover the top 9 Delhi street foods under Rs. 50 that are big on flavour and light in the pocket.

1. Ram Ladoo: Approx. Rs. 30

These deep-fried moong dal fritters are topped with shredded radish, green chutney, and a sprinkle of masala that hits hard on your palate. Crunchy on the outside and fluffy inside, they offer a warm hug any time of the day.





Where to try: Lajpat Nagar, Janakpuri, and Tilak Nagar.

2. Kulhad Chai And Bun Maska: Approx. Rs. 40

Need a break from the chaos? Sip on kadak kulhad chai with a buttery bun maska on the side. It's the kind of snack that defines comfort on a hectic day.





Where to try: Chai stalls in Connaught Place and Kamla Nagar.

3. Gol Gappe: Approx. Rs. 20 Per Plate

Pani puri, puchka, gol gappa, call it what you want, but this street food tugs at heartstrings instantly. You will find it in almost every corner of the city.





Pro tip: Ask for the sukha one at the end. It's like dessert after a perfect meal.

4. Bread Pakora: Approx. Rs. 25

Stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes, dipped in besan batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection, bread pakora is a total delight. Pair it with green chutney and you have got yourself a meal without burning a hole in your pocket.





Pro tip: Go for the fresh, straight-off-the-tawa ones for the perfect crunch.

5. Chole Kulche: Approx. Rs. 40

Soft kulchas paired with spicy chole and tangy onion salad - this combo is pure bliss. It is filling, flavourful, and if you are lucky, they will throw in a green chilli for free.





Where to try: Dilli Haat, Karol Bagh, and Chandni Chowk.

6. Aloo Tikki Chaat: Approx. Rs. 35

Crispy potato patties dunked in curd, chutneys, and masalas, this dish is sweet, spicy, tangy, and crunchy all at once. Ask for extra chutney for that added zing.





Where to try: Janpath and Bengali Market.

7. Kachori Sabzi: Approx. Rs. 30

Flaky, spicy, and dripping with nostalgia, kachori sabzi is for those who like their breakfast with a side of chaos. The sabzi, usually a spicy aloo curry, pairs perfectly with hot, fresh kachoris.





Where to try: Head to Old Delhi for a classic breakfast experience.

8. Veg Momo: Approx. Rs. 50

Steamed or fried, these Tibetan dumplings are Delhi's adopted favourites. Usually served with fiery red chutney and a dollop of mayonnaise, they are a go-to snack for many.





Where to try: Majnu Ka Tila and North Campus.

9. Falooda Kulfi: Approx. Rs. 40

End your food trail on a sweet note with creamy kulfi topped with falooda and rose syrup. It is the perfect dessert to cool down after a spicy binge.





Pro tip: Take a post-dinner stroll near India Gate and grab one on your way home.





Who says you need a fat wallet to eat well in Delhi? With just Rs. 50 in your pocket, you can taste the city's soul, one bite at a time.