Kadhi is one of the most popular Indian dishes. They are cooked not only in Indian homes but are also loved restaurants across the country. The best part about kadhi is that it is not just one dish but a gamut of gravies made with curd or besan and other ingredients. While a Punjabi kadhi may make us relish rich spices with pakodas, a Gujarati kadhi will give us a simple delight with ingredients like curd, jaggery, and curry leaves. As the recipes differ from state to state, it becomes all the more interesting to know about the various kadhis made across India.

Here are 7 regional kadhi recipes that you can cook in your own kitchen:

It is a creamy gravy made with gram flour, spices and chillies. The pakodas are also made of gram flour and dipped into the gravy for a delicious meal with roti or rice.

This one is a light meal as it uses ingredients like curd, ginger, jaggery, curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida or hing. Season it with a tadka of mustard seeds and chillies.

The Maharashtrian kadhi makes for a good summer meal with steamed rice. Fry methi, hing, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and chillies in a pan. Add a smooth batter of curd and besan to it.

4) Rajasthani Kadhi





The rich flavours of Rajasthan drip from this dish. Make the curd-besan kadhi with turmeric and salt. Add a tadka of cumin and fenugreek seeds with dried red chillies. Have it with jeera pulao and tofu palak pakoda





5) Sindhi Kadhi





This Sindhi recipe is a harmonious blend of creamy gravy and flavourful vegetables. Fry the seeds and spices before adding the besan mix. Add tomatoes, kokum and other vegetables.

6) Garhwali Kadhi





The Garhwali kadhi is a millet-based recipe that is healthy and tasty. Instead of besan, use millet paste to make a smooth batter with curd. Cook it with spices and serve hot.

7) Aamras Kadhi





A delectable dish made with raw mango puree and buttermilk, it can melt any foodie's heart. Add besan, spices, and chillies to thicken and spice it up.





Try these kadhi recipes at home and give a regional twist to your meals.