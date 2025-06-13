Ever wondered how kitchens of fine-dining restaurants manage to serve meals with exquisite precision? It is also about synchronisation and teamwork. Their rhythm and method are often poetically compared to that of an orchestra. Everyone has their roles to play, and when they do it skilfully, the final result is beautiful and pleasing. But a more fitting comparison for most professional kitchens may actually be the military. Wondering why exactly? It's all got to do with the "kitchen brigade" system. Find out more about it below.

What Is The Kitchen Brigade?

The traditional kitchen brigade, or "brigade de cuisine", is a structured system of roles and responsibilities in a professional kitchen. Different forms of culinary work are assigned to staff as per this hierarchy. The "brigade" hints at the military as inspiration for this system, as well as the seriousness of this formal delineation.

Who Invented The Kitchen Brigade?

The "brigade de cuisine" was developed in the late 19th century by the renowned French chef Georges Auguste Escoffier. Having spent time with the French army during the Franco-Prussian War (as a chef), he sought to bring a similar, military-style sense of order and discipline to restaurant kitchens. He first put it into practice when he was working at London's legendary Savoy Hotel. After that, the system was eventually adopted in fine-dining and professional kitchens around the world.

Significance And Purpose Of The Kitchen Brigade

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Kitchen Brigade allows work to be divided based on specialisation. Each cook in the kitchen thus becomes responsible for specific types of dishes or tasks. This system helps large kitchens run efficiently, especially in settings where consistency, high quality and timing are crucial. As cooks move up the hierarchy, they gain a variety of skills and build a sense of mastery in their careers. Having a common system also helps chefs organise and navigate kitchen situations they may be unfamiliar with.

Key Roles In The Traditional Kitchen Brigade:

1. Chef de Cuisine (Executive Chef or Head Chef)

This role refers to the leader of the kitchen. In many cases, the executive chef and the head chef are the same person. However, some hierarchies may place the former above the latter to differentiate between two senior chefs. In this context, the executive chef is also more involved in the business side of the kitchen/restaurant/brand. They may not necessarily be directly involved in the day-to-day tasks, but they are nevertheless held responsible for the overall output. The head chef is the one who oversees everything from menu planning to team management and overall kitchen operations.

2. Sous Chef (Second-in-Command)

The sous chef is the one who performs the role of a deputy. They manage the kitchen in the head chef's absence and supervise the line cooks and station chefs.

3. Chef de Partie (Station Chef)

They are in charge of particular stations in the kitchen. For example, see below:

Saucier: Prepares sauces, stews, and sauteed dishes.

Prepares sauces, stews, and sauteed dishes. Poissonnier: Handles fish and seafood dishes.

Handles fish and seafood dishes. Rotisseur: Takes care of roasted and braised meats. A separate cook (Grillardin) may manage the grill section.

Takes care of roasted and braised meats. A separate cook (Grillardin) may manage the grill section. Entremetier: Prepares vegetables, soups, starches, and egg dishes. A potager (soup cook) and/or a legumier (vegetable cook) may work under the Entremetier.

Prepares vegetables, soups, starches, and egg dishes. A potager (soup cook) and/or a legumier (vegetable cook) may work under the Entremetier. Garde Manger: In charge of the cold kitchen items like salads, terrines, cold meats, etc.

In charge of the cold kitchen items like salads, terrines, cold meats, etc. Patissier: Handles pastries, desserts, and baked goods. Separate aspects of the patissier's work may also be done by the Confiseur (confectioner), Glacier (glazier), Decorateur (decorator), Boulanger (baker), Chocolatier and/or the Fromager (cheese specialist)

4. Commis (Junior Cook)

This is the role of a junior cook who generally works under a Chef de Partie to learn the ropes and assist in the daily prep of a kitchen.

5. Apprenti (Apprentice)

This refers to a trainee or intern learning basic kitchen skills and helping with prep and cleaning.

6. Plongeur (Dishwasher)

The traditional kitchen brigade, as developed by Escoffier, didn't just include cooks. It also included staff members who helped out with other duties. For instance, the plongeur keeps the kitchen clean, washes dishes and sometimes helps with basic prep.

7. Tournant (Swing Cook or Roundsman)

This role refers to a flexible cook who can work any station as needed.





Escoffier's system included several other roles lower in the hierarchy, such as Boucher (butcher), Aboyeur (literally "barker", announcer of orders from the tables), Communard (staff cook), Garcon de cuisine (literally means "kitchen boy"), etc.

Adapting The Kitchen Brigade In Contemporary Kitchens

Photo Credit: Pexels

In the contemporary world, many kitchens use a streamlined version of this system. Roles often overlap nowadays, and hierarchy is more relaxed. The original kitchen brigade was developed with French cuisine in mind. Ultra-specific roles like Saucier, Poissonnier, Grillardin, etc., may or may not be relevant to settings that deal with other cuisines and other types of food. Many high-end kitchens still follow a version of this brigade, while more informal ones may choose a more horizontal structure. The requirements of restaurant service, the expectations of customers, the format of menus and other factors have all evolved significantly over the past two centuries. Kitchens have accordingly evolved - although it is noteworthy that this brigade system still exerts considerable influence.





The kitchen brigade is ultimately about precision and teamwork. Having this system in place allows busy kitchens to manage food efficiently, especially when service is at full throttle.