Think sugar alternatives, jaggery (or gud) is possibly the first thing that comes to our mind. Rich in iron and other essential nutrients, jaggery not only adds a sweet note to our meals, but also benefits our health in multiple ways. Besides, you can add it to any dish you want as a healthier alternative to sugar. Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja explains, "Jaggery is a storehouse of several vital vitamins and minerals that help boost immunity, keep body warm and combat cough and cold." This makes jaggery a popular food choice during the winters.





We agree jaggery is widely consumed during the winters to keep our body warm; but experts suggest inclusion of gud in our year-round diet as a healthy and natural replacement for sugar. This is why you will find jaggery available at every grocery store throughout the year. But did you know, not all jaggery available at the store are pure? Yes, you read that right.





According to Masterchef Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria, "Often soda and some chemicals are used to clean and purify jaggery. So, the cleaner the jaggery looks the more chemical it contains." She further took to Instagram to share a Reel explaining how to purchase gud to avoid the adulterated ones.

She explains, "The darker the gud looks, the more natural it will be. So, always try to buy the jaggery that is darker in colour."





