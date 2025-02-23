Biryani is a popular one-pot dish that makes our mouths water just thinking about it. Known for its irresistible taste, biryani is loved all over the world. It holds a special place on the menu of every wedding or dinner party, and its popularity is reflected in the many delicious varieties available. Traditionally, biryani is cooked with aromatic rice, flavourful spices, and juicy meat. However, there are also some delectable vegetarian versions of biryani. As a royal dish, the best biryani recipes can be found from Lucknow to Kolkata. Today, we're sharing the recipe for the Kolkata-style biryani, a version that will surely win your heart with its delicious taste.





What Makes Kolkata Biryani Special?

One of the unique aspects of Kolkata Biryani is that it's not overly spicy, but instead offers a mild and flavourful spice profile. Potatoes and boiled eggs are also included, which is a distinctive feature you won't find in other biryanis across the country. So, without further delay, here's an easy and quick recipe for Kolkata Biryani, perfect for any occasion.

Key Points to Remember:

When making biryani, it's essential to marinate the chicken so it absorbs the full flavour of the spices.





Cook the chicken with care, ensuring that the pieces remain intact and don't break apart.





When boiling the rice, cook it only up to 80% of its final consistency, checking it periodically.





For a better aroma, you can add a few drops of kewra water to the biryani.

How to Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Biryani I Kolkata-Style Chicken Biryani Recipe

Kolkata-style chicken biryani is prepared in four steps:





First, prepare a basic Bengali masala for the biryani.





Next, cook the rice.





Then, cook the chicken to perfection.





For colour, soak saffron in milk and add it to the biryani.





Once everything is ready, assemble the biryani. After mixing all the ingredients, cook the biryani in dum style for at least 30 to 45 minutes. This allows the flavours of the spices, rice, and chicken to meld together beautifully, resulting in a delicious biryani.





Click here for the Kolkata-Style Chicken Biryani recipe.





Pair this mouthwatering biryani with your favourite side dish or chutney!