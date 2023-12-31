If the mere mention of biryani makes your mouth water, you're in for a treat! Biryani, the undisputed champion of all-time favourite dishes, is a culinary masterpiece perfect for dinner parties, lunches, or any special occasion. With countless varieties to tantalize your taste buds, biryani's charm lies in the marriage of marinated chicken or meat with aromatic spices and rice slow-cooked to perfection. And don't be fooled, vegetarians, there's a biryani for you too!











One biryani that's stealing the spotlight is the Chicken Malai Seekh Biryani - a decadent twist on the classic. While traditional biryanis usually feature chicken or meat chunks, this special recipe takes it up a notch by introducing succulent seekh kebabs into the mix. Brace yourself for a flavour explosion, as this rich biryani incorporates a luscious blend of cashew paste, curd, and an array of spices, topped off with a creamy texture from the heavenly addition of cream.

Also Read: "Overacting Or Marketing?" Vendor Sells Fruits In The Most Bizarre Way. Watch Viral Video





Here's the lowdown on crafting this culinary masterpiece.





Chicken Malai Seekh Biryani Recipe | How to Make Chicken Malai Seekh Biryani:







Boil water in a large vessel and infuse it with black cardamom, cloves, star anise, mace, and bay leaves.





Once the water is bubbling, add rice and cook it till it's 90% done.





In a separate pan, heat oil, toss in aromatic whole spices, and saute finely chopped onions.





Add ginger-garlic paste and sliced green chillies, followed by a symphony of red chilli, coriander powder, biryani masala, and salt.





Introduce curd to the mix, followed by a generous half-cup of cashew paste (or throw in some cheese if you're feeling extra indulgent).





Cook this delightful concoction until it's a symphony of flavours, then turn off the heat.





Layer boiled rice, seekh kebabs, spice mixture, mint, and fried onions in a vessel, creating a flavour-packed masterpiece.





Repeat the layers, finishing with a flourish of saffron soaked in a cup of milk and a drizzle of ghee.





Let the biryani simmer to perfection on low flame for 15 minutes.





Turn off the heat, and voila - dive into the irresistible aroma and taste of your very own Chicken Malai Seekh Biryani!





Also Read: Yuck! The 'Easiest Hack To Make Pasta' Made The Internet Cringe; Watch The Viral Video





This weekend, unleash your inner chef and whip up this sensational biryani to dazzle your taste buds and impress everyone around the table. Your culinary journey awaits!