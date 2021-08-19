Instant noodles are one ingredient that catches the fancy of internet users like no other. We have seen plenty of recipes made by using instant noodles, or Ramen, in various shapes and forms. Recently, a flavourful recipe for spicy Ramen noodles made in Korean style had taken the internet by storm. It only needed a handful of ingredients and guaranteed a new and unique spin on the usual instant noodles recipe. And now, another cheesy ramen recipe has got the internet going gaga. The best part - it just needs four simple ingredients. Take a look:

The cheesy ramen noodle is a 4-ingredient recipe that can easily be made at home. All you need is a packet of Ramen or instant noodles, two slices of cheese, some milk and some spicy Sriracha sauce. You can also use any chilli garlic sauce in the recipe.





The basic idea behind the cheesy Ramen is that the flavours of the spicy sauce and cheese blend perfectly well together. Just the way we have chilli cheese toast or chilli cheese Dosa in India, the 4-ingredient cheesy Ramen noodles is also the perfect mix of spicy and cheesy.





How To Make 4-Ingredient Cheesy Ramen Noodles | Quick Cheesy Instant Noodles Recipe

First, boil the Ramen noodles in water and keep them aside. Now, in a non-stick pan, take a cube of butter and let it melt. This is a completely optional ingredient that you can skip. Next, add about two tablespoons of milk to the pan. Let them mix, and once the milk starts to bubble, add two slices of cheese to the pan. Let everything blend together to form a rich and cheesy sauce. Now add one tablespoon of Sriracha or chilli sauce and mix well. Add the boiled noodles and enjoy!





So, the next time you are in the mood for a new noodle recipe, try this 4-ingredient cheesy Ramen. We bet you'll be making it again very soon!