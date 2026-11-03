The Diwali party season usually starts well before Diwali. There are house parties, card nights, family get-togethers and those evenings when everyone gets dressed up, puts on some music and eats far more than they planned to. Some people have their menus sorted weeks in advance. Others are still figuring out what to serve when the festival is practically here.

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And if you're in the second category, it's still not too late, to be honest. In fact, some of the best party spreads are a mix of freshly cooked food, easy homemade snacks, dips, finger food and a couple of drinks that guests can help themselves to.





Put everything out on a table, add some festive decorations, and suddenly you have a party spread that looks like you've been planning it for days.

This menu is designed for around 6-8 people and can be put together in approximately two hours. It includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, so you can pick what works for your guests.

Start With Drinks That Guests Can Help Themselves To

A party needs drinks waiting when people arrive. Rather than making individual mocktails every time someone asks for one, prepare two large pitchers and let everyone pour their own.





A masala shikanji is an easy starting point. Mix lemon juice, chilled water, sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt and regular salt. Add mint leaves and plenty of ice. You can prepare the concentrate beforehand and dilute it just before serving.





For something a little more colourful, make a watermelon and mint cooler. Blend fresh watermelon, strain the juice and refrigerate it. When guests arrive, pour it into glasses with crushed mint, lemon juice and ice. Top with chilled soda for a fizzy drink.





Also Read: Diwali 2026: 9 Traditional Sweets With Recipes To Celebrate Diwali





If you are serving alcohol, a pitcher of sangria is another easy option. Combine red wine, chopped oranges, apples and a little orange juice. Refrigerate while you prepare the food and add ice just before serving.





One little hosting trick: Put the drinks, glasses, ice bucket and a small bowl of lemon slices together on a counter. Guests can serve themselves, which means you aren't repeatedly leaving the kitchen to make drinks.

Put Together A Quick Grazing Table

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This is probably the easiest way to make a last-minute party spread look considerably bigger. Start with a large bowl of nachos, salted potato chips, cheese crackers and masala peanuts. Add a bowl of roasted makhana tossed with ghee, black pepper and chaat masala. You can also make some masala popcorn on the stovetop. These are all quick additions that require very little attention.





Make a quick guacamole with two ripe avocados with lemon juice, chopped onion, tomato, coriander, green chilli and salt. Mix well and serve immediately with nachos.





For a hung curd dip, take a cup of thick hung curd and mix it with finely chopped garlic, mint, coriander, salt, pepper and lemon juice. It works beautifully with potato chips, vegetable sticks and crackers.





You can also add a bowl of salsa made with chop tomatoes, onion, coriander and green chillies. Add lemon juice and salt. Mix everything together and let it sit for a few minutes.

Add A Few Hot Starters To The Spread

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Cold snacks and dips are great, but a few hot starters make the spread feel like a proper Diwali party. You don't need five different starters. Pick two or three, preferably ones that can be cooked in an air fryer, oven or on a single pan.





To make achari paneer tikka, cut 400-500 g paneer into cubes. Mix half a cup of thick curd with ginger-garlic paste, mustard oil, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, crushed fennel seeds, garam masala and salt. Add the paneer, onion petals and capsicum. Arrange everything on skewers or directly in an air fryer basket. Cook for around 10-12 minutes, turning halfway through. Finish with chaat masala and lemon juice.





Also Read: 11 Iconic Diwali Delights We're Already Craving





Crispy chicken bites are the perfect non-vegetarian dish to serve. Cut 500 g boneless chicken into bite-sized pieces. Marinate with two tablespoons of curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, black pepper, salt and a little lemon juice. After 15 minutes, coat the pieces in a mixture of cornflour and breadcrumbs. Shallow-fry in batches until golden and cooked through.





Masala potato wedges will be another hit all the guests will love. Cut 4-5 potatoes into wedges. Toss with oil, salt, red chilli powder, garlic powder, black pepper and a little cornflour. Air-fry until golden and crisp, turning halfway through. Finish with chaat masala.

Don't Forget The Chaat

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A Diwali party spread can always do with a little chaat. It brings in familiar Indian flavours and gives guests something different from the usual chips and starters.





Papdi chaat is particularly easy to assemble. Arrange papdis on a large platter, add boiled potatoes and chickpeas, then top with whisked curd, green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney. Finish with sev, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, coriander and pomegranate seeds.





You can prepare all the ingredients in advance and assemble the platter just before serving.





Another option is dahi bhalla. If you already have prepared bhallas, soak them in water, squeeze gently and arrange them with chilled curd, tamarind chutney, green chutney and spices. Garnish with sev and pomegranate.





And here's a useful trick: don't assemble all the chaat at once. Keep the ingredients in separate bowls and make smaller batches as the evening progresses. Nobody likes soggy papdi.

Make One Proper Main Course

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If your guests are coming over for an evening party, you don't necessarily need a full sit-down dinner. But if you want to serve something substantial, make one main dish, one rice preparation and perhaps a simple accompaniment.





For a mixed group, you could make butter chicken and a separate vegetarian paneer curry. Both can be served with jeera rice or ready-to-roll homemade tawa rotis.





For the butter chicken, use 500 g boneless chicken cut into small pieces. Marinate it with curd, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, lemon juice and salt for around 20 minutes.





Cook the chicken in a pan until cooked through and lightly browned. In another pan, heat butter, add ginger-garlic paste and tomato puree. Cook until the raw smell disappears. Add chilli powder, a little garam masala and salt. Blend the gravy if you want it smooth. Add the cooked chicken, cream and crushed kasuri methi. Simmer for a few minutes.





For the vegetarian option, heat butter in a pan and cook ginger-garlic paste with tomato puree, red chilli powder and salt. Add a cashew paste made by blending soaked cashews with a little water. Cook until the gravy thickens. Add paneer cubes, cream and kasuri methi. Simmer for a few minutes.





Serve both with jeera rice. For 6-8 people, around 2.5 cups of uncooked basmati rice should be sufficient alongside the other food on the menu.





If cooking two curries feels like too much, make just one and add a simple pulao or a tray of baked vegetables. The idea is to have something filling without turning your party into a full-day cooking project.

End With A Little Something Sweet

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One easy homemade option is kesar coconut ladoos. Combine two cups of desiccated coconut with three-quarters of a cup of condensed milk, cardamom powder and saffron soaked in a little warm milk. Cook in a non-stick pan on low heat until the mixture thickens. Cool slightly, roll into small balls and coat with extra coconut. Garnish with chopped pistachios.





You can also make chocolate-dipped strawberries. Melt dark chocolate over a double boiler, dip washed and thoroughly dried strawberries into it and leave them on parchment paper until set. Refrigerate briefly.

Give The House A Festive Feel Without Spending Hours Decorating

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Once the food is sorted, you only need a few things to make the house feel ready for guests.





Bring out the brass bowls, platters and serving trays you usually keep tucked away. Even ordinary snacks look more inviting when served in attractive bowls rather than their packets.





A few marigold strings around the entrance, fresh flowers in a vase and diyas near the doorway are enough to bring in the Diwali feel. If you have fairy lights, use them around the balcony or along a wall. You could also put together a small corner with cushions and a festive backdrop for photographs.





Don't forget the music. Make a playlist before the guests arrive, mixing Bollywood party songs with a few festive favourites. It is a small detail, but it changes the mood of the entire evening.