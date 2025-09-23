Kadhi has always been one of my comfort foods. I grew up watching my mother make different versions: Punjabi kadhi with crispy pakoras, Gujarati kadhi with a touch of sweetness, and Rajasthani kadhi that was perfectly tangy. As an adult and now a mother myself, I still love kadhi but often look for lighter, healthier ways to make it part of our weekly meals. That is how lauki kadhi became a regular in my kitchen. Bottle gourd may not be everyone's favourite, but when I turn it into kadhi, even my kids happily eat it with rice. For me, cooking is therapeutic, and I love experimenting with ingredients. Lauki kadhi is one of those recipes that makes me feel I am feeding my family something both wholesome and delicious.











Why Lauki Kadhi Is A Healthy Choice

Bottle gourd (lauki) might seem like a humble vegetable, but it is full of benefits. It is low in calories, rich in fibre, and has high water content, which keeps the body hydrated and aids digestion. That makes it especially useful during the summer months when lighter meals feel better.





The yoghurt in kadhi adds probiotics that support gut health and make the dish more balanced. When I serve lauki kadhi at home, I know it is nourishing as well as tasty-a combination every cook looks for.

Ingredients For Lauki Kadhi

Here is what I use to make lauki kadhi at home:

1 small bottle gourd (lauki), peeled and grated

500 g yoghurt, whisked smooth

1 tablespoon gram flour (besan)

2 glasses water

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

2-3 green chillies, sliced

1 teaspoon ghee

2 dried red chillies

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8-10 curry leaves

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried mango powder (amchur)

Step-By-Step Recipe For Lauki Kadhi | How To Make Lauki Kadhi

Step 1: Cooking The Lauki

I start by peeling and grating the lauki. In a deep pan, I heat one tablespoon of oil, then add mustard seeds, a pinch of hing, and sliced green chillies. Once they sizzle, I stir in the grated lauki and sauté it for 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 2: Whisking The Yoghurt Mixture

In a separate bowl, I whisk yoghurt until smooth, add gram flour, and mix until lump-free. Then I stir in two glasses of water. This mixture is poured into the pan with the cooked lauki.

Step 3: Simmering The Kadhi

I bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat so it can simmer slowly. Meanwhile, I prepare the tempering in a small pan. I heat ghee, then add dried red chillies, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves until they release their aroma.

Step 4: Adding The Spices

Next, I stir in garlic, kasuri methi, turmeric, ground coriander, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Once this tempering is fragrant, I pour it straight into the simmering kadhi.

Step 5: The Final Touch

After mixing everything, I let it cook for another 10 minutes. Before serving, I sprinkle fresh coriander and a touch of amchur for tang. At this point, the aroma usually draws my kids into the kitchen asking if dinner is ready.

What To Serve With Lauki Kadhi

In my home, lauki kadhi almost always goes with steamed basmati rice because that is what my children love. On days when I want something more filling, I serve it with jeera rice or soft phulkas. It also works beautifully with bajra rotis or even khichdi. Sometimes, when I am eating light, I just enjoy it as a soup-style dish with a spoonful of rice on the side.











Tips And Variations For Lauki Kadhi

Over the years, I have found small tweaks that keep this recipe interesting:





Zucchini works too: If lauki is not available, I use zucchini. The taste and texture are very similar.





Make it kid-friendly: Reduce green chillies and chilli powder if serving children.





Gluten-free version: Skip the hing.





Thicker kadhi: Add more besan if you like a denser consistency.





Tangier flavour: Add extra amchur or squeeze lemon juice before serving.





These variations mean that the dish never feels repetitive, no matter how often I make it.

How To Store And Reheat Lauki Kadhi

When there are leftovers, I store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Kadhi thickens as it cools, so when reheating, I always add a splash of water and stir continuously over low heat. This brings it back to the right consistency without losing flavour.

For me, cooking is more than just feeding people - it is how I relax, experiment, and show love. I enjoy turning simple ingredients into something that makes my family happy, and lauki kadhi is one of those recipes. If you think bottle gourd is boring, this dish might just change your mind. It is light, flavourful, and wholesome, and in my kitchen, it always finds a way back on the dining table.