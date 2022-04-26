Indians love to eat all cuisines with passion as our spice palate is so diverse! We have been trained to eat the spiciest, hottest and mellowest foods, therefore we can eat almost anything - ramen, pasta, sushi, burger and more! But that's not the same with every country. Due to lack of access to different types of spices, they have not used seasoning like garam masala, and gun powder and therefore might not enjoy eating Indian food. However, that's changing now! The somewhat bland palates of foreigners are getting more exposure to Indian food, in the form of new dishes, and they seem to be enjoying it! Vietnamese food bloggers are trying south Indian food, German food bloggers are making dal makhani, and more and more people have started to explore Indian food!





Today, we witnessed an exciting moment in an Australian girl's life. She tried Indian food for the first time and her world opened up to exciting flavours she couldn't comprehend! Her innocent reactions were so adorable that we couldn't help but smile and you should definitely see the heart-warming video. Take look:













In the video, the Indian meal the little girl tried was filled with some of our beloved classics -





kadai chicken with rice for the main course, mango kulfi as dessert and meethi saunf as a palate cleanser! She thoroughly enjoyed the meal overall, but one dish that made her react the most was the meethi saunf. Saunf, also known as fennel seeds, is something that many Indians tend to enjoy. It is only fair to see the little girl confused after eating saunf because it has an extremely strong flavour!











The video was uploaded by @angeerowden and it has 181k views along with 4k likes. Here's what people commented about the little Australian girl's reaction:











"Ha ha ha... her expressions after eating meethi saunf! Too sweet for her or the saunf got stuck in her teeth"











"I bet she also loved the Mango...and I also don't like Saunf (3rd one)











"Mark my words, once you have a taste of Indian food. There is no going back"











"Hope she loved it"











What did you think of this video? Do tell us in the comments section below!









