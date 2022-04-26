Creativity has no bounds, and therefore it can have different mediums and methods of expression! That is why art can be anything we want it to be! For some, Leonardo da Vinci's painting of the Mona Lisa is art, while for others, a beautifully-plated burger prepared using the choicest of ingredients is art. It is our perspective that defines art, and hence it is always enigmatic and awe-inspiring. With the advent of culinary sciences, many artists have decided to ditch the known mediums of art (paintings, sculpture, etc.) and switched to a more delicious medium - food! The merge of art and food has become a fertile ground for ideas and creativity, leading to some mind-blowing creations that have us dumbstruck!





Also Read: Artist's Stop-Motion Video Of Making Waffle Goes Viral; Here's Why People Are In Awe





Today, we have found an artist that has created marvels in the food art industry with her creative stride! We have all seen people making hyper-realistic cakes and giant sculptures using food, but this artist is creating celebrity fashion using food! Sounds unreal, right?!











Ruby Perman, a fashion food artist from Los Angles, is known for creating custom candy couture and celebrity food fashion. She became famous by dressing up some of the top celebrities of the world using fruits and veggies for her art. From Mariah Carey, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence to even Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Ruby Perman has covered them all in her artistic exploits!

















Recently, one of her fashion food art went viral on Instagram, with over 4.5 million views and 433k likes! In the video, she creates the portrayal of the British actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, using cucumbers and calls it "Benedict CUCUMBERbatch" as she simply uses bits and pieces of cucumber to make a marvellous suit to dress the actor's caricature in. The witty pun and the artistic genius of her creativity have swooned people on the internet! Here's what people commented on the viral video:

















"This is so cool"





"He can wear everything"





"If I saw this outfit, I'd buy it in a heartbeat."





"Heard he's sorta a big DILL"





"Haha love the pun"











What did you think about this food fashion art? Do tell us in the comments section below!









