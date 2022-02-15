As much as we love having food, there is one more thing which we might enjoy a little more than that. Any guesses on what it could be? Well, let me tell you, it's those reaction videos when a foreigner tries our traditional food. Those reaction videos always make us curious and think about how other people like our food. The best part is that the internet is full of such videos. It could be someone trying our traditional Indian dishes or even having the famous Maggi noodles. This type of content always amuses us. Recently, a Vietnamese food blogger @foodwithsoy shared her experience of having idli, vada and chutneys for the first time. @foodwithsoy often uploads videos when trying out new dishes and shares them with her audience.





In this recent video, we can see the food blogger sitting with a plate of idli, vada, sambhar and three chutneys- tamarind, coconut and green chutney. As she tries out the idli first, she says she is excited to have idli. She also informs her audience that idli is made with rice and is famous in South India. After having the idli, she says it's buttery and delicious.





Then when she tries the vada, she dips it in sambhar and chutney. She says that "It tastes really good." Take a look at the video here:

Since the blogger uploaded this video, it has been viewed 154K times, has 11.2K likes and hundreds of comments! Many people in the comment section have said they love South Indian food. Some people have even said they can teach her how to make idlis at home. One person wrote, "Girl, I will show you how to make idli and also how to eat them with chutney and sambhar." Another person wrote, "You should get an idli steamer!! So yummy when they are fresh. Also, you can make sambar in a rice cooker! I managed that for Onam this year."





Some users even commented saying, "Looks amazing!! You should also try idlis with a hot bowl of sambar. Makes it even better." A user also wrote, "South Indian is the best!!! I can eat everyday if I had the access!!"





One user also told her the right way to have idli. The user wrote, "Usually when we eat idli, we don't cut it in half like that. We pinch some off it, dip it sambar/chutney and eat it. When you take bit by bit, it soaks up more chutney/sambar and tastes even better!"





Many people also asked the name of the restaurants where they could try South Indian food.





If you also want to make some of this at your home, here we bring you the recipe of idli, vada and sambhar that can be made in a jiffy! Try it out and let us know how you liked their taste.