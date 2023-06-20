The internet is a storehouse of witty memes, funny comments and relatable posts. We often come across hilarious videos and bizarre anecdotes which make us laugh and amuse us quite a bit. Recently, a woman took the internet by surprise when she shared a video featuring an egg. What was so special about this egg, you wonder? Nothing else, but its unique shape. A woman found a perfectly round egg while going about her usual grocery shopping. The internet has been left stunned in disbelief as to how perfect it looks. Check it out:

The egg was purchased from a store in Fishermen's Bend suburb in Melbourne, Australia. Posted on Instagram by @jacquifelgate, it has received over 221k views and 2.9k likes. "From a follower. Not my egg. This is so random, but I thought I would share this eggcellent find - in our egg carton we found a round egg," read the caption to the post. Further, the user revealed that this perfect egg was actually quite rare and the last one of a similar shape was sold for $1,400 or Rs. 1.14 lakh. "After a quick Google, I realised it was 1 in a billion, literally 1 in a billion eggs are round and the last one that was found sold for over $1400," read the caption.

A number of comments poured into the perfect egg video. "The kids better not have eaten it," said one user while another wrote, "Folks buying eggs for $1400? That's eggs-tortion!" Meanwhile, many people assumed that it was a chocolate ball or a chunk of caramel and not an egg. "I thought it was a giant caramel Lindt ball," wrote one user. "Not me thinking it was chocolate at first," agreed another.

