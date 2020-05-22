Lockdown Recipe: How To Make Desi-Style Frittata For A Quick And Yummy Breakfast

SEARCH
The best part about frittata is, it can be customised as per your wish; alongside egg, you can actually add anything you want.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: May 22, 2020 17:59 IST

We made the frittata a bit 'desi' to add that 'ghar ka swaad' to the dish

Highlights
  • Eggs provide the body with good amount of protein, calcium, vitamin D
  • We bring you an easy frittata recipe, with a twist of desi flavours to it
  • Frittata is an egg-based Italian dish, which is generally eaten for break

Are you someone who loves eggs for breakfast? If yes, then this article is just for you! No one can deny that eggs are considered as one of the most popular food options to start the day with- not just because eggs are super easy to make, but are also loaded with nutrients. Eggs provide the body with good amount of protein, calcium, vitamin D and several minerals, which gives an energy boost to keep you going for the whole day. Another reason for its popularity is the long list of egg-based recipes. Eggs can be used to make several dishes - from snacks to desserts. Adding on to the list, here we bring you an easy frittata recipe, with a twist of desi flavours to it.

For the unversed, frittata is an egg-based Italian dish, which is generally eaten for breakfast. It is similar to omelettes, loaded with veggies, meat, cheese and cream. The best part about frittata is, it can be customised as per your wish; alongside egg, you can actually add anything you want. Keeping this in mind, we made it a bit 'desi' to add that 'ghar ka swaad' to the dish.

Here's The Recipe For Desi-Style Frittata:

Ingredients:

Egg- 6

Potato- 1 cup (small cup)

Onion- 1 cup (small cup)

Carrot- 1 cup (small cubes)

Capsicum- 1 cup (small cubes)

Cauliflower- 1 cup (small cubes)

Coriander- 2 tablespoons (freshly chopped)

Boiled sprouts - half cup

Green chillies- 2 (chopped)

Ginger- 2 teaspoons (grated)

Roasted jeera powder- 1 teaspoon

Roasted red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon

Cheese- half cup (grated)

Oil- to fry

Salt- to taste

Preparation:

Heat a pan and put some oil in it.

Add potato, cauliflower, onion, carrot and capsicum and fry well.

Add ginger, green chilli and salt to it and fry. Add the boiled sprouts after a while.

Set the veggies like a base on the pan.

Now whisk the eggs well and pour in the pan.

Lower the flame and pour some water with a teaspoon on the edges of the pan. Now close the lid for a while.

After a minute or two, open the lid of the pan and add jeera and chilli powder and salt (if needed).

Spread some cheese and close the lid again for 30 seconds to let the cheese melt a bit.

Serve it on a plate and cut it like pizza pieces and enjoy.

You can also make this dish for a cosy weekend brunch at home. Bon Appétit!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

