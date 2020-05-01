Lockdown Recipe: How To Make Lemon Rice And Tomato Chutney For An Ultimate Comfort Meal

To make this fuss-free lemon rice, you would need some cooked rice and a delish tempering

We are several weeks down in the nationwide lockdown, and by now we have experimented a fair bit in the kitchen; but let's admit it, there are days when you are simply craving a bowlful of your simple comfort meal. The definition of comfort meal varies from person to person - some have to have a generous portion of cheese in their comfort meal, while some cannot do without rice. If you fall in the latter category, we have just the right recipe for you. Lemon rice is a popular comfort food of India. It takes only a matter of few minutes to rustle up this vibrant dish, and the results are mostly stellar (maybe because you can hardly go wrong with this recipe).





To make this fuss-free lemon rice, you would need some cooked rice (you can use some left-over rice as well), some curry leaves, peanuts, red chillies, urad dal, turmeric powder, chana dal, salt, mustard seeds, ginger, hing, and lemon juice. First you would need to prepare the tempering, and towards the end you are supposed to add the rice. This dish is so wholesome in itself, that you can tuck into it without any accompaniment. However, if you still feel the need, you can pair it with coconut or tomato chutney.





(Also Read: 8 Rice-Based Comfort Foods Of India You Should Try At Least Once)

This tomato chutney also does not that tough to prepare either. It is smoky, rustic and all things lip-smacking. Tomato chutneys are prepared in many ways in our country. In Bengal it is slightly sweet, This chutney is savoury, tangy and a little spicy too.





Here Is The Recipe Video Of Lemon Rice:





(Also Read: Lockdown Comfort Food: 2-Ingredient Dessert Recipe By TikTok User Goes Viral)











Here Is The Recipe Of Tomato Chutney:





Click on the recipe link of tomato cutney





Try making it at home and let us know if your cravings are satisfied. We'll keep bringing delicious recipes for you everyday!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



