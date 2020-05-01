Easy Lockdown Recipe: Bored With Regular Noodles? Fry Crunchy Pakodas With It For Evening Snacks

Highlights This noodle-pakoda can give an intriguing twist to your regular noodles

Noodle-pakodas need some basic ingredients like onion, chilli, besan etc

Enjoy noodle-pakodas with evening tea

In the nation-wide lockdown situation, experimenting with food has been the recent craze among people to keep themselves busy and entertained. Almost every person is seen trying his/her hands on cooking, that too with minimum ingredients or left-over foods. Adding on to the list of experimental dishes, here we bring you a recipe that needs our favourite instant noodles and some basic ingredients for preparation. It is called noodle-pakodas! Sounds intriguing, right? We generally enjoy instant noodles in its classic form. These instant noodles have always been a saviour in the weird times, when people don't feel like cooking or don't have anything in kitchen to cook. But this recipe doesn't fall under any of those categories.





Rather the noodle-pakodas make tasty evening snacks when people get bored of having the same regular tit-bits with their evening tea. So don your apron and get crafty with your favourite packet of instant noodles.





Here's The Recipe For Quick And Easy Noodle-Pakodas:

Ingredients:

Instant noodles- 2 packets





Onion- 1 (finely chopped)





Ginger- 1 teaspoon (grated)





Green chilli- 2 (finely chopped)





Fresh coriander leaves- 2 teaspoons (finely chopped)

Rice flour- 2 tablespoons





Besan- 3 tablespoons





Roasted jeera powder- 1-2 teaspoons





Roasted red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Oil- to fry





Preparation:

Boil 1.5 packets of noodles. Do not over boil; make sure it is 70 percent boiled.





Strain and keep aside.





Fry the onion, green chilli and grated ginger.





Now add this fried mix to the boiled noodles. Add the spices, salt, rice flour and besan and mix well. Use the pressure of hand to mix and mash everything.





Make small balls out of this mixture.





Now, crush the half packet of noodles that was kept aside.





Coat the mixed balls with the crushed noodles.





Heat oil in frying pan and slowly fry the pakodas. Make sure to keep medium flame while frying.





The yummy noodle-pakodas are ready to enjoy with ketchup and a hot cup of masala chai. Have a nice day!













