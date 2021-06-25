Instant noodles are probably one of our all-time favourite snacks, and there's no denying it. The moment hunger pangs strike at odd hours; we reach out for a packet of instant noodles and prepare it in a matter of minutes. This is the reason that instant noodles are our go-to recipe - the fact that it's quick to prepare and delicious to taste. There are a number of ways that the instant noodles recipe can be revamped - whether by the use of vegetables or spices. Take this viral 5-minute instant noodles recipe, for instance. With a few simple ingredients, you can give your usual instant noodles a delicious makeover. Take a look at the recipe:

The viral recipe has been widely recreated across social media, including Instagram. Also known as Korean Ramen or TikTok Ramen, you may have seen the recipe while scrolling through your social media feed. The basic idea of the 5-minute instant noodles recipe is to use condiments from Asian cuisine to spice things up. This includes soya sauce, egg, chilli flakes, garlic, sesame seeds and brown sugar.





This unique combination of ingredients creates an interesting and delicious sauce that pairs well with your packet of instant noodles. The best part is that the 5-minute Korean instant noodles have plenty of room for innovation. You can choose to remove the flavouring packet entirely too!





The recipe was also shared on YouTube by popular food blogger Alpa Modi. She took to her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' to share the recipe.

How To Make 5-Minute Instant Noodles At Home | Korean Ramen Recipe

Ingredients:

1 packet of instant noodles

1 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp soya sauce

1/2 tbsp chilli flakes

1/2 tbsp brown sugar

1 egg

Green onion leaves for garnishing

Method:

Start by boiling the packet of instant noodles in a pan of water. Save the stock water for later. Take butter in a pan and add chopped garlic cloves to it. Let it turn brown, and then add Soya sauce and chilli flakes. Also mix in some leftover starch water from the noodles, about 3 tbsp. Now mix in some brown sugar and let everything come together. Mix the instant noodles into this sauce and coat it well with the sauce. Break one egg into the pan and let it cook. Mix everything well. Garnish with green onion and serve hot! So, what are you waiting for? Make these simple instant noodles at home, and enjoy the monsoon season with a flavourful twist!

Watch The Full Video Of The 5-Minute Instant Noodles Here: