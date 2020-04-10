Lockdown Snack: Make These Easy Rice Balls With Left-Over Rice (Watch Recipe Video)

Crispy on the outside and crunchy inside, this snack is a show-stealer

As the nation grapples with the challenges of lockdown, more and more people are understanding the value of everyday things. In an attempt to minimise stepping out, several people are making food with whatever they have at home, some have even stocked up a few essentials for coming days. Rice is one such common kitchen ingredient that you are most likely to find in every Indian household. Every so often we miscalculate the amount of rice that is to be cooked and end up with a bit too much. Tossing away the extra rice is an option, but clearly an unpopular one. We have a habit of using up the left-over in the most creative way possible. This rice ball snack recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa M is an ingenious way to use your left-over rice





The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This crispy snack resembles a cutlet and can be paired with ketchup, mayonnaise, chutney or any spicy dip. So the next time, you are craving something grezsy and good, you need not step out to grab yourself a snack or order in. You can treat yourself with this delish snack. Crispy on the outside and crunchy inside, this snack is sure to be a hit with everyone. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Recipe Video: Rice Ball Snack:









