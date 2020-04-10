SEARCH
  Lockdown Snack: Make These Easy Rice Balls With Left-Over Rice (Watch Recipe Video)

Lockdown Snack: Make These Easy Rice Balls With Left-Over Rice (Watch Recipe Video)

We have a habit of using up the left-over in the most creative way possible. This rice ball snack recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Mis an ingenious way to use your left-over rice

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: April 10, 2020 13:10 IST

Lockdown Snack: Make These Easy Rice Balls With Left-Over Rice (Watch Recipe Video)

Crispy on the outside and crunchy inside, this snack is a show-stealer

  • Rice balls are super easy to make
  • Left-over rice can be used in a myriad ways
  • Rice balls are sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike

As the nation grapples with the challenges of lockdown, more and more people are understanding the value of everyday things. In an attempt to minimise stepping out, several people are making food with whatever they have at home, some have even stocked up a few essentials for coming days. Rice is one such common kitchen ingredient that you are most likely to find in every Indian household. Every so often we miscalculate the amount of rice that is to be cooked and end up with a bit too much. Tossing away the extra rice is an option, but clearly an unpopular one. We have a habit of using up the left-over in the most creative way possible. This rice ball snack recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa M is an ingenious way to use your left-over rice

The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This crispy snack resembles a cutlet and can be paired with ketchup, mayonnaise, chutney or any spicy dip. So the next time, you are craving something grezsy and good, you need not step out to grab yourself a snack or order in. You can treat yourself with this delish snack. Crispy on the outside and crunchy inside, this snack is sure to be a hit with everyone. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

