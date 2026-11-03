If you are looking for a fun and colourful treat to add to your Diwali celebrations, this chaat cup deserves a place in your festive menu. With Diwali inching closer, a food content creator shared an easy and eye-catching colourful Chaat Cups recipe that is perfect for festive gatherings.
“If you want to impress your guests this Diwali, make these delicious chaat cups,” she said. Here's how you can make this simple yet vibrant recipe:
Ingredients
For the chaat:
1 cup boiled white chickpeas (kabuli chana)
1 cup boiled and chopped potatoes
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup pomegranate
½ cup chopped coriander
1 tsp roasted cumin powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
Salt to taste
For the beetroot dahi:
3 cups thick curd
1/4 cup grated beetroot
1 tsp chaat masala
For assembling:
Green chutney (mint and coriander)
Imli-date chutney
Sev, as required
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Method of Preparation
The creator started by mixing the boiled chickpeas, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, pomegranate and coriander in a bowl. To this, she added roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder and salt and kept mixing well.
In a separate bowl, she whisked the thick curd until it was smooth and added grated beetroot to get a vibrant pink colour. To enhance the flavour further, she added some chaat masala to the mixture and mixed it well.
To assemble, she took small glasses and filled half of them with the beetroot dahi mixture. On top of it, she layered the prepared chaat. Lastly, for garnishing, she added green chutney, imli and date chutney. To finish off, she topped the chaat with a generous serving of sev for the crunch.
The chaat cups received a lot of praise from social media users due to their simple and low-effort recipe. Would you like to make this at home? Let us know.
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