Pasta is probably the second most popular Italian dish across the globe - the first one being pizza. Perfect chewy pasta, mixed with sauce of your choice, it is one such dish that never fails to win hearts. But imagine adding veggies to it! You surely can see the gloomy face of your child. We understand, making the kids eat those greens can be quite a task. This is why, we are in constant search for recipes that help add vegetables in the smartest way possible. This time, we got you a white sauce pasta recipe that is made with cauliflower. Sounds unique? That's right!

What Is So Special About White Sauce Pasta With Cauliflower?

This particular recipe is shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram handle. Quentissentially, a white sauce is prepare by whisking maida, whith milk, butter, pepper, salt, and herbs of your choice. While it surely tastes delicious, the excess amount of maida and butter makes the dish high on calories.





Chef Guntas gave the recipe a healthy twist by replacing maida with cauliflower and butter with cashew nuts. Looks healthier? It indeed is. This will not only add the nutrients of cashew nuts and cauliflower in the dish, but also help you add veggies to your kid's diet without them knowing about it.

How To Make White Sauce Pasta With Cauliflower And Cashew Nuts:

To make the sauce, you need cauliflower florets and cashew nuts boiled together. Then add them to a mixer grinder, with some mustard, pepper, salt and milk of your choice. Blend into a thick sauce.





Now, heat some oil (preferably olive oil) in a pan and saute some garlic and mushroom in it. Next add the sauce, herbs, chilli flakes, adjust salt and mix well. Add the boiled pasta and some brocolli and give a final mix. Serve the dish hot and enjoy.

Watch the detailed recipe of heallthy white sauce pasta below:

