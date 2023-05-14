Let's admit it, there's nothing more satisfying than realising it's the weekend. After a long and tiring week, this is the time we eagerly wait for. After all, who wouldn't relish the opportunity to unwind and indulge in delectable culinary delights? While some people make plans with friends to visit their favourite restaurant, others prefer to host parties or brunches at home. And, of course, food takes the centre stage at such gatherings. If you're planning to host a get-together at home this weekend and wondering what to treat your guests to, fret not. We have the perfect solution for you. Here, we bring you a mouth-watering recipe for paneer cheese balls that is sure to leave the guests impressed.





Cheese balls are undoubtedly one of the most loved snacks. They are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, truly defining indulgence. In this recipe, paneer, mozzarella cheese, breadcrumbs, and spices are combined and deep-fried until they turn golden brown and crispy. These delectable paneer cheese balls are bound to be a hit among cheese enthusiasts! With cheese oozing out of every bite, you'll surely find yourself wanting to make them over and over again. Pair them with a side of chutney or ketchup, and you're all set. So, why wait? Let's learn how to make these delicacies and relish today!

How To Make Paneer Cheese Balls Crispier?

A common problem that many people face while making cheese balls is that they don't turn out crispy. For the best results, make sure to use fresh paneer and drain any excess moisture by gently squeezing it. Additionally, coat them with breadcrumbs and fry them on medium-high heat. While frying, ensure that you spread them out evenly and remove any excess oil once they are done.

Stuffed with paneer and the goodness of cheese, these wholesome snacks are a must-try.

Can Paneer Cheese Balls Be Baked Instead Of Deep-Frying?

Yes, you can certainly bake paneer cheese balls instead of deep-frying them. Baking them helps make these delicacies healthier without compromising on taste. And the best part is, you do not need any oil while baking the cheese balls.

Paneer Cheese Balls Recipe: How To Make Paneer Cheese Balls

In a bowl, combine grated paneer, breadcrumbs, maida, cornstarch, chopped onion, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, mozzarella cheese, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and combine everything together until it forms a dough-like consistency. Take a small portion of the paneer mixture and roll it between your palms to form a smooth ball.





Repeat this process with the remaining mixture. Now, heat oil in a kadhai set over medium heat. Carefully drop a few paneer balls into the oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Once done, place them on a plate lined with kitchen towel to remove excess oil. Serve them hot as an appetiser or snack. Enjoy!





For the complete recipe for paneer cheese balls, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe this weekend and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more cheese ball recipes, click here.