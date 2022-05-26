Imagine this: You had lunch maybe around 2 pm, and now after a few hours, you are hungry again. This time usually calls for snacks because, let's agree, if you have a full meal right now, you might not be able to digest your dinner. Plus, when it's evening, it generally comes with chai. And chai and snacks make for the heavenly combination that nothing else can beat. So, if you are also looking for some yummy snacks to make at this time, we bring you a new recipe of suji cheese balls to try out! As the name suggests, this recipe mainly consists of suji and cheese as two main ingredients. Spices and herbs are added to it to give it that extra zing! And if you want to take this up a notch and make it a bit nutritious, you can also add vegetables to it.





In this easy-to-make recipe, all you have to do is make a suji mix first and then form balls from it to fry it up with cheese! Sounds easy, right? Once you make this recipe, you can pair it with green chutney or ketchup. People of all ages are bound to love this one, especially kids. You can even make this when you have guests coming over. This one will be a hit. So, without waiting, let us check out how to make this snack.

Suji Cheese Balls: Here's How To Make Suji Cheese Balls:

First, in a pan, heat some water and let it boil. To this, add salt, red chilli powder, and pepper. Then to this, add some suji. Once it cooks, let it cool down. Then take a small portion of it, flatten the mix, add the cheese in the middle and make roundels. Fry these balls and enjoy!





For the full recipe of suji cheese balls, click here.





Try out this delicious crispy snack, and let us know how it turned out for you!