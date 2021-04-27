What's summer without digging into some delicious ice creams at the end of the day? Well, for those who are on a diet, sweet treats such as ice creams can be a strict 'NO-NO'. But we say, fret not as there are a number of 'healthy' options available around. And the best part is, you can make them at home too. But making ice-cream in the traditional way can be quite tedious at times. Hence we found an easy recipe that you can prepare in a jiffy, seamlessly. Thanks to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, we can make it vegan and sugar-free too; meaning indulgence can now be completely guilt-free.

Sharing her recipe on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "Something to brighten up the #lockdown gloomy covid drain around us. Not to forget - WITH improving our health not worsening it. Healthy, #vegan zero added sugar more importantly easy and most importantly delicious homemade magnum ice cream!!!!! My bonus? My girls loved it."

How do you prepare this yummy goodness? The ingredients she used included coconut milk, cashew, dates, vanilla extract, powdered peanut butter, coconut oil and dark chocolate. Let's take a look at the vegan, sugar -free ice cream recipe.

1. First, take some frozen coconut milk, dates, cashew butter and vanilla extract and mix it up in a blender. Coconut milk helps to keep the base of the ice cream creamier. Also, make sure that the dates are soaked well before you add them to the blender so they break down into a paste easily. The cashew butter can also be replaced with soaked cashews.

2. Next, freeze the mixture for 2-3 hours. You can use the chocobar mould like Pooja has done or any other mould of your choice.

3. Add water to powdered peanut butter to make a paste and pour it over the mould as a thin layer and freeze for two more hours. Pooja added that powdered peanut butter has 85% fewer calories from fat and twice as much protein.

4. Now dip the ice cream in some dark chocolate that has been melted with coconut oil and voila!

Check out the complete recipe video here:

Well, we can't get over this healthy, vegan ice cream. Try this recipe today and tell us what you think about the decadent treat.