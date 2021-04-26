Health enthusiasts can't seem to get enough of hummus. It transcends cultures and continents, is creamy, and is loaded with proteins, courtesy the blend of the humble chickpeas and tahini. No matter how you prefer it - slathered inside a warm pita bread or just as a dip - in the healthy-eating world, it's hard to beat hummus. However, if you are bored with usual hummus recipes, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has a unique take on this Mediterranean staple. She recently shared a recipe of green gram hummus on her Instagram handle.

Instead of using chickpeas, she substituted it with green gram. She captioned the clip, "Easy swap for those who complain of increased flatulence with chickpeas - green gram or sabut moong." She added that this particular type of hummus was very easy to digest.

The ingredients used were well-cooked moong dal, blanched spinach (beetroot or basil could be alternatives), garlic, cashew, chilly, lime juice, yoghurt, salt, potassium olive oil, tahini, za'atar and chilli flakes.

High-Protein Diet: How To Make Moong Dal Hummus | Moong Dal Hummus Recipe:

1. Put a bowl of pressure-cooked moong dal in a blender.

2. Add blanched spinach to it.

3. Then, add garlic, cashew, chilly, lime juice, yoghurt, salt, tahini and potassium olive oil to the mix.

4. Blend it.

5. Transfer into a bowl and garnish it with za'atar and chilli flakes.

In the video, Pooja says you can also choose beetroot instead of moong dal. Beetroot hummus is popular as it provides fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. We have an elaborate guide of how to make this pink and flavoured healthy hummus.

On this note, one must know that eating protein-rich foods should be a part of your overall diet. Though it is commonly believed that getting sufficient protein can be tricky for vegetarians, a lot can be done to add protein to your diet even if you are a vegetarian.

Are you looking for something tangy in your hummus? Then just used blanched tomatoes or lemons and you have got an altogether new dip. Click here for the recipe.

Apart from its health benefits, what is it about hummus that you like the most - the protein-filled chickpeas, the tahini (a much better source of oil than many others) or just the flavour? Let us know in the comments section below.